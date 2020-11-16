Pat McAfee Discusses How Long He Wants To Wrestle For & Talks About His Current NXT Group

Pat McAfee was a recent guest on Busted Open w/Bully Ray where he spoke in-depth about being involved in the wrestling business.

The former NFL star spoke about how long he has been watching the wrestling business and hoping to get involved in things, claiming that Wednesday nights are his favorite thing to do.

“I think as I was watching from afar and through my careers, I was always kind of envious of the guys who got to wrestle in the armories and bingo halls because that’s something I always wanted to do. For two and a half years, I had to sit on the Kick-Off panel, just asking for an opportunity to do this whole thing. Now that I have gotten a chance to go, I’m going to go as hard as I can and I’m going to do everything I think I should be doing. I’m going to try to make it as enjoyable as possible, and it’s been really cool. “The people at NXT let me do what I want to do. There’s a lot of trusts, obviously. It’s a lot of responsibility too, and I enjoy the hell out of Wednesday nights. It’s my favorite thing to do on earth.”

McAfee also discussed how long he actually plans on being involved in the wrestling business now that he has actually broken in.

“I think after years and years of asking to be in the business– for years, I’ve been asking to be in the business. I was reaching out to a lot of people and they’re like, ‘Oh sorry, we don’t have time.’ For years, I’ve been asking, ‘Is there anything I can do for you?’ So finally, when I got an opportunity, in my head, it was, ‘I’m probably not going to get another chance to do this. So, I’m going to go ahead and prove to myself and everybody who told me I’m supposed to be in this business.’ If I wanted to, this could have been my full-time business. That was my initial thought for TakeOver 30,” revealed McAfee. “Then, whenever came an opportunity of continuing to do things, I was like, ‘F–k yes, let’s keep it going.’ Although it originally was because of how long it took for me to get welcomed into the community and allowed to do anything, it was like a bucket list of proving to everybody what I’m doing. But now, the opportunity has been, “Hey, do you want to keep going?’ Those planes are not cheap for me to fly down. It is costing me a lot of money to do this, and it’s because of how much I enjoy it, how much respect I have for it, how much love I have for it, and ultimately, how good I am at it. “It started as a bucket list and now it’s like, ‘Let’s go ahead and keep doing this thing’ because of how much enjoyment I have out of doing it. It’s been really, really cool to see.”

McAfee also spoke about the group that he has put together in WWE, of which he is the leader, going through each member and what they bring to the table.