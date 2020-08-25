Pat McAfee On His Future In Professional Wrestling: “I’m Not 100% Sure”

After a seriously impressive wrestling debut at WWE NXT Takeover: XXX, Pat McAfee spoke about what his future in the industry is.

Following his fantastic debut match against Adam Cole, McAfee spoke with ESPN where he discussed how focused he was on the match itself and how he isn’t aware of if he will be doing things again.

So for when it came to the match on Saturday, I was only focused on that match. I was only focused on, “OK, how do I go in here, put on a hell of a show, hell of a fight and get a win? And then, we’ll worry about everything after that on Sunday.” We’ll cross that bridge whenever we get to it. And I’ve heard the conversation start all around me and there was a lot… even my mom was asking, “Well, are you going to do this again?” I’m like, “Well, let’s worry about that on Sunday.”

McAfee then went on to talk in more detail about his future, admitting he’s not under contract, but he expects to have a conversation with Triple H in the future.

“And then I got to Sunday, obviously, and I woke up. Neck was sore, back was sore, foot was sore. I got flipped on my head. To be completely honest, I’m not 100% sure what’s going to happen. I’m not under contract to do anything else with Mr. H. I assume he and I will talk about this at some point because I heard his comments in the press conference afterwards, which were very nice.”