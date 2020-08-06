Pat McAfee was kicked out of WWE NXT this week after an altercation with Adam Cole, which led to McAfee punt kicking the Undisputed Era leader.

McAfee was at WWE NXT to make peace with Adam Cole following their incident on his podcast show, but things didn’t exactly go to plan. While they made up earlier in the night off-camera, when McAfee was on commentary during the NXT Tag Team Championship match he took the time to take several shots at Adam Cole.

Cole eventually confronted McAfee, throwing water onto him as they then got into an altercation with officials including Triple H and Shawn Michaels had to split them up. However, the former NFL star managed to get a punt kick into Cole, leaving him unconscious while McAfee was pushed out of the building by Triple H himself.

McAfee then took to social media to question why he was kicked out when it is Cole who is a maniac.