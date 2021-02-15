WWE
Pat McAfee Reacts To Undisputed Era’s NXT Takeover Implosion
The Undisputed Era imploded at WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day and Pat McAfee was quick to react on social media.
McAfee spent a large part of 2020 feuding with Adam Cole and the group, and he was not surprised by Cole’s actions at the end of Takeover.
After the group initially helped Finn Balor after he was being attacked by Pete Dunne, and the NXT Tag Team Champions, Adam Cole then attacked Balor with a superkick. However, he wasn’t done there either, as he then took out his fellow Undisputed Era member, Kyle O’Reilly, to the surprise of everybody…except McAfee.
Who would’ve thought??@AdamColePro’s a certified scumbag??
Color me surprised 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S4b4NHxVtZ
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2021
Internet Wrestling Community, I am now accepting your apologies in abundance.
You are by far the dumbest group of humans on the internet, you could’ve never known your hero was a treasonous scumbag but, I knew it all along. Please use #PatWasRight in your apology tweets. pic.twitter.com/DuQRpJNAbJ
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2021
The Undisputed Era is dead. pic.twitter.com/ZTR9XMemZX
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2021
Triple H Discusses Eli Drake’s Signing: “I’ve Been A Fan Of His Since He Was Here The First Time”
Eli Drake was confirmed as a new WWE NXT Superstar during NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day and Triple H spoke about the signing.
Drake, who is now working under the name of LA Knight appeared during the pre-show of the event, putting out a warning to the North American and NXT Champions that he has his eyes on them.
During the post-show conference call, Triple H spoke about the decision to sign Drake and how he doesn’t believe there is a ceiling on him.
“I don’t think that there’s a ceiling on anybody when they walk in the door here,” Triple H responded. “I kind of re-evaluate everybody, well, evaluate everybody, when they’re walking in the door. My hope is that all of them have the potential at one point in time to garner whatever they need to become as big of a performer as they can be here.”
Drake was signed with WWE back in 2013, but ended up being released in August 2014, where he went on to have success with both IMPACT Wrestling and NWA. Triple H admitted that he has been a fan of Drake since that original run.
“I’ve been a fan of his since he was here the first time,” Triple H said. “And you know, there’s a lot of reasons on his side, and our side, as to why that didn’t work out that time, but I was a fan of his then, I was a fan of his work and his promo skills, and everything else as he went along his journey, and I’ve always thought when the time was right, he’d be great, and the time was right.
“Phone calls were made, and interest was on both sides, and it just went from there. It was smooth and easy, you know? He wants to be in a place where he can have the biggest platform in the world, and that’s here, and I want to give it to him. So we’re going to run with it and see where we can go, and there is no ceiling.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Kurt Angle Reveals His Greatest WWE Payday
During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed a variety of topics, including his biggest payday in WWE.
Angle spoke about when he knew he was going to be in a WrestleMania program with Brock Lesnar, while also revealing Lesnar asked him about AJ Styles before his match with him.
“I knew before the Rumble,” Angle said. “I knew that Vince wanted a program between Brock and I. Brock had just started like maybe 6 months prior, he was relatively new but he was kicking butt. He had a big impact on the business, he had all the tools necessary to become a hugely successful pro wrestler. He’s one of the best technical workers in the business, especially when he wants to sell for you.
“I remember a match between him and AJ Styles a couple years ago [at Survivor Series 2017], he said what about this AJ kid? I said he’s really good, if you sell for him Brock, you’ll have a 5 star match. That was the type of match I wanted to have with Brock [at WrestleMania 19]. Brock had to sell in order to make the fans believe that I could win.”
Angle also discussed how the two of them having a confrontation about who would win in an amateur wrestling match broke the tension between them.
“Someone asked him how he’d do against me in an amateur wrestling match and Brock said I’d crush him, I’m too big for him,” Angle said. “That was like, okay we have a problem, I’m going to have to confront Brock because when the boys start talking it gets really crazy.
“It actually broke the ice between us, now we could start communicating and feel comfortable around each other. Within a couple weeks, we were traveling together. When we were doing the program together, we were traveling together, Big Show, Brock and I.”
While Angle’s match with Brock Lesnar was certainly a big one in his career, he actually revealed his biggest payday from his WWE career was a different WrestleMania bout.
“My match with Shawn Michaels [at WrestleMania 21] was my biggest payday,” Angle said. “It was a feature match, Shawn and myself, no title on the line. It was a dream match and I think that’s why Vince paid me more. I main evented WrestleMania 19, sort of WrestleMania 20 because I was in a title match, WrestleMania 22 in a world title match but I made the same money in all 3 of those main events. Shawn’s match I made a little bit more.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Triple H Reveals The NXT Women’s Championship Match Did Have More Time Than They Used
During the post-show conference call, Triple H discussed the NXT Women’s Championship match in more detail.
The Game revealed that the women did have a lot more time available to them than they took, admitting that they set up a 20-minute window for the women to work in if they had wanted it.
“First of all, spectacular performance by all three. As far as the time goes, they had all the time they wanted. They had a window that was much bigger than that. I think bell-to-bell they went somewhere in the neighbourhood of twelve, thirteen, I don’t remember precisely, but I think that’s where they went to. They had what they wanted. I think it was laid out at twenty, you know, just as a window, but they had what they wanted. There were a few things in there that I know didn’t go exactly how they had planned it. I don’t necessarily mean mistakes on their part, but [the] table breaking, things happening beyond peoples control, that made them go in different directions.”
The broken table spot obviously threw the match off slightly, but Triple H commended the women for going on without it, showcasing their ability to react when things go wrong.
“They’re pros, all three of them. They didn’t miss a beat. They went right on. You know, it’s a funny thing, that stuff happens. You’ve gotta be able to roll with the punches and they did it. They did it seamlessly. I thought it worked tremendously. I thought they had a great match. No matter what you do, things are never going to go exactly as you planned unless you’re extremely, extremely lucky, and even then, it’s why to me, the best performers are always the ones that can ad-lib and do things on the fly and just roll with stuff and react to it and be in the moment. That’s when it’s best. When things are just ABC all the way through, if something does go awry, for some of those people it can be really hard to adjust, and they did it seamlessly, so my hats off to them.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
In the end, Io Shirai was able to hit her Moonsault from the top rope, landing on both Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez to retain her title.
