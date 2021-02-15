Pat McAfee Reacts To Undisputed Era’s NXT Takeover Implosion

Eli Drake was confirmed as a new WWE NXT Superstar during NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day and Triple H spoke about the signing.

Drake, who is now working under the name of LA Knight appeared during the pre-show of the event, putting out a warning to the North American and NXT Champions that he has his eyes on them.

During the post-show conference call, Triple H spoke about the decision to sign Drake and how he doesn’t believe there is a ceiling on him.

“I don’t think that there’s a ceiling on anybody when they walk in the door here,” Triple H responded. “I kind of re-evaluate everybody, well, evaluate everybody, when they’re walking in the door. My hope is that all of them have the potential at one point in time to garner whatever they need to become as big of a performer as they can be here.”

Drake was signed with WWE back in 2013, but ended up being released in August 2014, where he went on to have success with both IMPACT Wrestling and NWA. Triple H admitted that he has been a fan of Drake since that original run.