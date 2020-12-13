Pat McAfee Reflects On His Journey To Competing For WWE

Pat McAfee has been a big part of WWE NXT lately, and he has spoken about the journey from being on the Kick-Off show to wrestling.

McAfee has been a lifelong WWE fan and has been involved in the company for a few years now. However, he originally started out being involved in the Kick-Off shows, but he admitted that he asked to be involved in the ring throughout the process.

During an interview with the Swerve City podcast, McAfee reflected on that journey and how he has a wrestling ring in his house.