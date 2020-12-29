Pat McAfee Responds To Reports He Has Been Written Off WWE NXT

There had been reports that Pat McAfee is going to be written off television for a while, and he has responded to that himself.

The report had been made by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, who claimed WWE had pulled McAfee for now, which was a decision he didn’t make himself, although he did note there was no heat between the two parties.

This led to a lot of reports about him being pulled from television, which McAfee responded to, stating that he thinks he got fired on Christmas.

I think I got fired on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/FOTP1A1qTH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 26, 2020

After a fan then took a shot at McAfee online, and during his radio show, Pat took the time to respond to him and the recent reports in detail.

#PatIDontWantToOverreactBUT NXT did the right thing to can you on XMAS. They're tired of cleaning spray tan off the canvas. Get some sun son. — BennyButz (@BenGTaylor1) December 28, 2020