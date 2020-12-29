Pat McAfee Reveals He Broke His Toe Inside War Games

Erick Rowan recently spoke about what his final pitch was during his WWE career as he tried to create something new for himself.

The former Wyatt Family member spoke with The Crash Report where he discussed his release and how he tried to be involved in the WWE 24/ Championship picture as he hoped to work with Riddick Moss, who he was told WWE had big plans for.

“Yes, I wanted a singles win in a championship match. It doesn’t have to be the Universal Championship, heavyweight championship. It could’ve been the Intercontinental, it could’ve been the U.S. Championship or it could’ve been the last pitch I had two weeks before I got let go, I pitched — and I’m telling you this — I wrote this down, I have proof of it. I sent it to a writer. I pitched the fact that the spider had died. It was my last-ditch effort after they refused everything. Have me just completely shut down, go to TV every week and when I finally do, people come up and say, ‘What’s wrong?’ Just start beating the crap out of random people until a person of authority who they finally got an authority figure I guess, says, ‘You can’t do this. This is wrestling. If you touch one more person, you’re gonna get fired’ or whatever, and this is before I got fired obviously. I shouldn’t have used that word for him. But, my pitch was, the last week I would go and I would beat the crap out of whoever had the — I think it was Riddick Moss at the time. He had the 24/7 Championship. I would beat the crap out of him, but then behind me would come a ref and I just put my foot on him, 1, 2, 3 and then as the guy came up to me, ‘What are you doing?’ I would just hold the belt up and you know what I mean? I can do this every week kind of thing, leave and for every week, I would just keep doing it until the guy had no choice but a babyface would come and try to compete against me. They would keep losing until they challenged me to a fight that has rules for the 24/7 Title, and then the babyface would win and then that would at least continue some sort of story in development with me.

I’ll never forget it because I saved the email. They said they had big plans for Riddick Moss, and then a week later I think [Rob] Gronkowski won it.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)