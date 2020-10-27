Pat McAfee Reveals He Was Behind Ridge Holland Attacking Adam Cole

Pat McAfee took to social media to reveal that he was the man responsible for Ridge Holland attacking Adam Cole recently.

Ride Holland attacked Adam Cole at WWE NXT Takeover: XXX, dumping him over the barricade during the main event between Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor. It left people confused as to why it happened, with Holland driving around in a brand new Mercedes afterwards.

However, on social media, Pat McAfee revealed that he bought Holland the car for taking out his rival. He also stated that after Holland got injured, he then called Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch and began working with them, which led to his shocking return last week helping them win the NXT Tag Team Championships.

“Who do you think bought that Mercedes? Whatever’s left of the Undisputed Era and whoever else from #WWENXT that wants some can come get some at #HalloweenHavoc on Wednesday if they got a problem with it. Remember.. We’re the greatest. You suck. Cheers,” McAfee wrote as the caption to the video.