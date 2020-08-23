Pat McAfee Shocks The System In Stunning Pro Debut, Falls Just Short Of Adam Cole

Love him, or more than likely hate him, you absolutely cannot deny that Pat McAfee brought it in his professional wrestling debut this Saturday night at NXT Takeover: XXX.

The former NFL star squared off against Adam Cole, leader of the dominant faction known as The Undisputed Era, and arguably the greatest champion in the history of WWE’s black and yellow brand.

Heading into Takeover, McAfee piled on the heat in numerous confrontations with Cole, including a memorable “worked shoot” interview on his podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, that saw the wrestler storm off set and shove one of the show’s regulars.

While the decorated punter promised to shock the world at Takeover, nobody could have predicted some of the impressive maneuvers McAfee pulled out in the bout, including a huge top rope dive out to the floor, shown below.

He even connected with the punt kick, a move that nearly knocked out Cole a few weeks back on WWE NXT television – but it still wasn’t quite enough to get the job done in his first time at bat. Highlights above and below.