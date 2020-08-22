Pat McAfee Shows Off Custom Kicks For Tonight’s NXT Takeover Debut (Video)

Pat McAfee spent eight seasons playing in the NFL as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, but tonight the former punter will make the jump from the gridiron to the wrestling ring for the very first time.

McAfee will make his professional wrestling in-ring debut this evening at NXT Takeover: XXX, the culmination of a deeply bitter and personal rivalry with former world champion Adam Cole, leader of the black-and-yellow brand’s biggest faction, The Undisputed Era.

A few weeks back, the NFL star shocked the world by engaging Cole in a physical brawl on WWE NXT television, punting him in the head as company officials and security guards attempted to keep them separated.

Appropriately, McAfee had a pair of shoes made for the occasion, created by custom designer Mache. Check them out below, and join us for live coverage of NXT Takeover: XXX tonight starting at 6:30 PM ET.