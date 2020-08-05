Pat McAfee To Address Adam Cole Controversy Tonight On WWE NXT

Pat McAfee will be appearing on WWE NXT television this evening.

The podcast host and former NFL star will be addressing his recent controversy with Adam Cole head-on, and WWE claims the two are ready to “clear the air”. Given that this is professional wrestling we’re talking about, I wouldn’t put any serious money on that bet.

The two have had their issues off-screen for multiple years, as McAfee has previously appeared as a host for different NXT Takeover events.

Cole recently appeared on his podcast to sort out their differences, and the conversation led to a heated, expletive-filled exchange that saw the Undisputed Era leader storm off the set after shoving a member of McAfee’s crew.

At the time, fans questioned whether or not the segment was legitimate, or part of an angle WWE was putting together. Triple H then showed up on McAfee’s podcast looking to help bridge the gap.

