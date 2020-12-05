This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown paid tribute to the late WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away on December 2 at the age of 79.

In addition to numerous video packages that ran throughout the two-hour broadcast, six current WWE Superstars, each a former or current Intercontinental Champion, had the opportunity to celebrate the legacy of the original Intercontinental Champion.

Big E, Daniel Bryan and lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio scored a six-man tag team victory over the current title holder and one of Patterson’s favorite current stars, Sami Zayn, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler.

Following the match, the trio of victorious babyfaces returned to the ring and took turns hitting their finishers on Dolph Ziggler – and it all started with Bryan delivering Pat Patterson’s signature Atomic Drop. Check out the highlights above.