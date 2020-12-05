Connect with us

WWE

WATCH: Six Intercontinental Champions Compete In Pat Patterson Tribute Match

Published

45 mins ago

on

This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown paid tribute to the late WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away on December 2 at the age of 79.

In addition to numerous video packages that ran throughout the two-hour broadcast, six current WWE Superstars, each a former or current Intercontinental Champion, had the opportunity to celebrate the legacy of the original Intercontinental Champion.


Big E, Daniel Bryan and lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio scored a six-man tag team victory over the current title holder and one of Patterson’s favorite current stars, Sami Zayn, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler.

Following the match, the trio of victorious babyfaces returned to the ring and took turns hitting their finishers on Dolph Ziggler – and it all started with Bryan delivering Pat Patterson’s signature Atomic Drop. Check out the highlights above.

WWE

‘Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake Return To WWE Smackdown Without Jaxson Ryker

Published

12 mins ago

on

Dec 5, 2020

By

Photo: WWE

The “Forgotten Sons” Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake returned to WWE television this week on Friday Night Smackdown. The two were brought in as backup for King Corbin during his rematch with Murphy, combatting outside interference from the Mysterio family.

Cutler and Blake were brought from NXT to the main roster shortly after WrestleMania 36, repackaged along with Jaxson Ryker as a trio of ex-military mercenaries. Given the tone in the U.S. throughout the summer, the gimmick was seen by many as incredibly tone deaf, or bad timing at the very least.


Shortly after their debut, the entire group was taken off television after Ryker received backlash from both the fans and many of his colleagues backstage because of tweets supporting President Donald Trump following the murder of George Floyd. They were not seen again until this week’s Smackdown.

WWE

Smackdown Women’s Title Defense & Major Stip Added To WWE TLC, Updated Lineup

Published

1 hour ago

on

Dec 5, 2020

By

WWE TLC

WWE has officially announced that Sasha Banks will defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Carmella at the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view on Sunday, December 20.

Carmella recently returned to the blue brand after quite some time away, attacking “The Boss” over back-to-back weeks heading into Survivor Series. Last week Banks gained a measure of revenge, attacking the “Staten Island Princess” backstage. This week the two Superstars sat down for side-by-side interviews where the title bout was made official.


As previously reported, Roman Reigns will also defend the Universal title against Kevin Owens at WWE TLC. Additionally, it has been confirmed that they will be facing off in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match, likely to be the show’s main event.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020

WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

TLC Match for the Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & Lana

Smackdown Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

WWE

Roman Reigns To Defend Universal Title Against Kevin Owens At WWE TLC

Published

5 hours ago

on

Dec 4, 2020

By

Photo: WWE

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship has been officially announced for the WWE TLC pay-per-view on Sunday, December 20.

Roman Reigns kicked off Friday Night Smackdown this evening with an in-ring interview hosted by Kayla Braxton. Kevin Owens interrupted the interview and nearly came to blows with Jey Uso, before issuing a challenge for the TLC title match.


The two Superstars have had a pair of inconsequential singles matches on Raw and Smackdown television over the last two years, but this will be their first major PPV match since their No Disqualification match at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

