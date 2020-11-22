Paul Heyman Claims Being Raw Executive Director Was A Career Highlight

Paul Heyman recently reflected on his spell as WWE Raw Executive Director, looking back on that period of his career fondly.

Heyman spoke with Talk Sport about his time in the role, admitting that he enjoys the backstage work and that this spell was a career highlight for him.

“I’m one of those people that enjoy the behind the scenes aspect as much as I enjoy the on-camera aspects of this industry,” said Heyman. “And it’s two totally different spiritual highs that I’m blessed enough to be able to enjoy in my life. “Working as the executive director of RAW was a career highlight for me. I enjoyed every single solitary minute of the job, and the biggest reason I enjoyed it so much was because I got to work with so many insanely talented people, such as the names you mentioned.”

Heyman’s spell in charge saw a lot of fresh faces get big pushes, with the likes of The Street Profits and Drew McIntyre relishing in his control. Heyman then spoke specifically about Drew, and how proud he is of him.

“I’m very proud of [Drew’s] accomplishments and very proud of the individuals themselves for the success that they have all achieved through the greatness of the performances that they over-delivered,” stated Heyman.