Paul Heyman Discusses A Potential Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock Match

There has been a lot of rumors and reports about a possible Roman Regins vs. The Rock match and Paul Heyman has now weighed in on that.
Heyman has recently begun working alongside Roman Reigns and during an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, he gave his thoughts on this match. Of course, in classic Paul Heyman fashion, he took a unique twist on this by claiming that The Rock is hoping to get a celebrity rub from Roman.
“Oh, I’m sure Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sure hopes so,” Heyman said. “Let’s examine this from a realistic point of view – Roman Reigns never mentioned Dwayne Johnson’s name. Paul Heyman never mentioned Dwayne Johnson’s name. So you can’t categorize this as ‘The biggest star on FOX Network’, let alone the biggest star on SmackDown, let alone the biggest star in WWE is looking to call out a bigger star. We never mentioned Dwayne Johnson’s name.
“The Rock mentioned Roman Reigns’ name,” Heyman added. “The Rock called out Roman Reigns. The Rock is positioning himself to get the celebrity rub off of Roman Reigns, and you know what? God bless The Rock for doing it. He’s always thinking; he’s very sharp. He’s always thinking box office, but he’s not the only box office attraction beeping in front of Vince McMahon’s door saying, ‘I want to work with Roman Reigns’. Every other huge box office attraction, from celebrities, to sports celebrities, to mixed martial artists – Daniel Cormier – to sports entertainers, to legends from sports entertainment, are all banging down Vince’s door saying, ‘Please put me in the main event of WrestleMania to work with Roman Reigns.’ He’s the single hottest box office attraction in WWE and he’s the biggest star on FOX, and he’s only scratching the surface of how far he can go in this new presentation.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)