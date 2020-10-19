Paul Heyman Discusses A Potential Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock Match

There has been a lot of rumors and reports about a possible Roman Regins vs. The Rock match and Paul Heyman has now weighed in on that.

Heyman has recently begun working alongside Roman Reigns and during an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, he gave his thoughts on this match. Of course, in classic Paul Heyman fashion, he took a unique twist on this by claiming that The Rock is hoping to get a celebrity rub from Roman.