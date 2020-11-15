Paul Heyman Discusses The Difference Between Working With Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman was on Talking Smack this week, continuing to work as the co-host where he spoke about working with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.
Heyman is currently the ‘special counsel’ for Roman Reigns, but is best known for being the ‘advocate’ of the Beast, Brock Lesnar. During Talking Smack, Heyman discussed the big difference between working with the two men.
“Well, the difference between serving as special counsel to Roman Reigns and serving as an ‘advocate’ is that I don’t need to advocate Roman Reigns’ position, he advocates it just fine himself. I counsel Roman Reigns on what his position should be. When Roman Reigns wants to speak publicly about his feelings regarding his cousin Jey Uso, he shall – and he will. And he will do so eloquently and credibly – credibly, Kayla, and then we will all know where Roman Reigns stands and we can discuss how he feels. But, for me, to go public and discuss how Roman feels about a personal matter about his family… with all due respect it’s nobody’s business.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcription.)