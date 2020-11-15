Paul Heyman Discusses The Difference Between Working With Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman was on Talking Smack this week, continuing to work as the co-host where he spoke about working with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Heyman is currently the ‘special counsel’ for Roman Reigns, but is best known for being the ‘advocate’ of the Beast, Brock Lesnar. During Talking Smack, Heyman discussed the big difference between working with the two men.