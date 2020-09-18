Paul Heyman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated where he went into detail about his current partnership with Roman Reigns.

WWE shocked the wrestling world when they paired Paul Heyman with the Big Dog following his return at WWE SummerSlam. Since then, it has proven to be successful with Roman winning the Universal Championship, but Heyman revealed this partnership is unlike anything he has done before.

“It’s an opportunity 33 years into my performing career to completely redefine, reimagine and reinvent myself. I’m now the special counsel to the tribal chief, a role I’ve never played. I’ve been a manager. I’ve been an agent. I’ve been an advocate. I’ve been the CEO of the Dangerous Alliance. I’ve been an executive producer in ECW. I’ve been the executive director of Monday Night Raw. I’ve been the general manager of multiple brands. This is a completely different role for me. That’s the way I look at it and approach it, and it’s a completely different dynamic than I’ve ever had with any other talent.”

Heyman then went on to discuss how the partnership between them is the biggest move that WWE could make right now.

“With all humility aside, this is the biggest move WWE could make with its talent at the moment,” Heyman said. “We have the tenured, still-young, just-hitting-his-prime WrestleMania main-eventer, the undisputed No. 1 star in WWE, and he’d been off for seven months. Didn’t even appear at this year’s WrestleMania. Now he’s ready to come back, and he returns with someone that has been on top and been associated with top acts for 30 years. However you define me, whether it’s as a manager, an advocate, a supporting mouthpiece, and now special counsel to the tribal chief, I have been with more WWE and universal champions than anyone. And now these two acts are together for the first time.”

The Universal Champion is set for in-ring action tonight on WWE SmackDown as he teams up with his Clash Of Champions opponent, Jey Uso to take on King Corbin and Sheamus.