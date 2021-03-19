Wrestling News
Paul Heyman On Why Roman Reigns Is Connecting With Audiences
The recent version of Roman Reigns has certainly been connecting well, and Paul Heyman has given his thoughts on why that is the case.
Heyman has been working closely with Roman as his Special Council since he returned, and when speaking with Esquire Middle East, Paul spoke about how Roman is in a category unto himself, as he has had to carry the company.
“Roman Reigns is a subject and a category all unto himself. Roman Reigns had to main event for nine years, had to main event WrestleMania multiple times, consecutively, in order to find the best presentation of Roman Reigns. And he also needed some seasoning. He needed some age in his face. Roman Reigns could not have pulled off this presentation even two years ago, he wasn’t ready for it. He didn’t look the role. He was still—he still looked too young.
Now, when you look in his face, you can see some of the wars that he’s been through. You can see the years of main eventing have presented a burden to the man behind the persona, that he has to carry not only his family, but as the top star in sports entertainment. He has to carry WWE, and indeed he has to carry the entire industry in terms of public perception. And you get to see that in his face now. And you couldn’t see that in his face, even if it was true, just a couple of years ago.”
Paul then went on to speak about why Roman is resonating today, stating that it is because the audience is now seeing how Roman truly feels.
“So what allows Roman Reigns to resonate today? The reason why the connection to the audience and with the audience is so strong is because you’re seeing how this man actually feels. And he looks at the part when he says these words. He could have said these words with the same delivery and the same greatness two years ago, but it wouldn’t hit home as much because now he truly looks the part as well.”
Roman Reigns will be in action this Sunday when he goes one on one with Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane, with his Universal Championship on the line.
Wrestling News
BREAKING: WWE Announces Hosts Of WrestleMania 37
WWE has made a major WWE WrestleMania 37 announcement today, confirming Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil as the hosts.
WWE has used hosts for the show in past years with the likes of The Rock, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, and Rob Gronkowski previously taking up this role. It usually involves them cutting a promo at some stage in the show, as well as potential backstage segments as well.
This year, the hosts will be WWE Hall Of Famer, Hulk Hogan, as well as current WWE Superstar, Titus O’Neil.
WWE.com wrote the following about the news:
WrestleMania is back in business as WWE today announced that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil will host the two-night pop culture extravaganza at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021.
A larger-than-life icon and a pop culture phenomenon, Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in WWE history. On Jan. 23, 1984, “Hulkamania” was officially born when he defeated The Iron Sheik to become WWE Champion at Madison Square Garden. He headlined WrestleMania III, where he successfully defended the WWE Championship against Andre The Giant in front of a record 93,173 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome. Hogan went on to win six WWE Championships, starred in movies, television shows and became an idol to a vast legion of fans he dubbed “Hulkamaniacs.” He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 by Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, and this year will become a two-time Hall of Fame inductee as The nWo, one of sports entertainment’s most notorious factions, is enshrined.
Titus O’Neil is one of the most philanthropic Superstars in WWE history and a former WWE Tag Team and 24/7 Champion. A fixture in the Tampa Bay community and passionate about giving back to families in need, O’Neil founded The Bullard Family Foundation, an organization that provides families and children in need with special moments, programs, and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen communities around them. In addition, O’Neil is an Ambassador for WWE, helping thousands of individuals through various nonprofits and WWE partners including Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics. His passion for community and uplifting others inspired him to write his first book, “There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype” in 2019. O’Neil is a Tampa Bay native and graduated from the University of Florida where he was a standout football player for the Gators.
BREAKING NEWS: @HulkHogan and @TitusONeilWWE will host @WrestleMania 37 at @RJStadium in #TampaBay on April 10 & 11! https://t.co/fcQSQdfIxn
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2021
So far the following matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania this year:
- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge (Universal Championship Match)
- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship Match)
- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
- The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match)
Tickets for The Grandest Stage Of Them All went on sale today.
Wrestling News
Paul Wight On His “Horrendous” Final Night On WWE Television: “They Were Taking My Passion Away From Me”
AEW’s Paul Wight recently spoke about his final appearance with WWE, on Raw Legends Night, which was the catalyst for his decision to leave.
Wight appeared on WWE Raw Legends Night and had a backstage confrontation with Randy Orton, as well as appearing at the end on the stage to watch the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee.
When speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Paul Wight admitted he found the night to be horrendous, and that’s when he knew he had to restart his career, which is why he chose to sign with AEW.
“I needed a restart, after the last Raw (Legends Night) it was absolutely horrendous. I was going through contract negotiations then, so sometimes when you’re going through contract negotiations with them, they try to, lack of a better term they’ll try to make things more awkward, difficult or to prove a point. It’s part of the psychology of the game, you know what I mean? So, they wanted Randy Orton to pie-face me into a chair, which basically pushed me in the face and knocked me down and then I’m supposed to just sit there in the chair and take it, and I’m like, “Well, he’s not going to shove me on my ass” no disrespect to Randy but Randy knows he couldn’t do it if I didn’t want him to, you know?
“So, to do something quarterly, yeah Randy can put his hand on my chest, and I’ll sit down because I’m not going to fight Randy because he’s trying to get in my head. You can always do that story even though it’s the wrong story to tell with me. I mean Randy put his hands on me and as a giant I should have knocked him the hell out in the hallway, that would have been good business but then to go to the ring and sit on the ramp or the stage with Hogan and Flair and Booker was out there, a lot of Hall of Famers and Legends, they’re really trying to shove me down the road because, yeah, they want to use my notoriety to do community work, do overseas media, to do all that stuff, they’re taking my passion away from me, they were taking wrestling away from me.
“To sit there on the ramp and then, you know, get called a “has been” while I sit there and watch a match, it’s just – you talk so much about legends and respect for legends and respect for Hall of Famers but, like, anytime a Hall of Famer is around they get run into the ground. That’s one of those things where that machine is always moving forward and any blood, they can get out of whatever stone it is they are going to get that last drop until there’s nothing left for anyone. The talent doesn’t have anything left, the fans don’t have anything left for them and for me, that was just the icing on the cake and I was like, “I need to restart, I need to rebrand myself”. (H/T to POSTWrestling for the transcriptions)
Wrestling News
Drew McIntyre Admits He Would Like To Headline Night Two Of WrestleMania 37
Drew McIntyre is set to compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37, and he has admitted he’d like to headline night two.
McIntyre admitted in an interview with Forbes, that after losing his WWE Championship, he wondered if he would lose his main event spot at ‘Mania, despite all his hard work throughout the year.
“I thought ‘Crap! After all this hard work, after all these main events, all these crazy matches I’ve done—am I gonna be able to get my moment at WrestleMania with the fans?”
“Since then, I’ve been working my butt off and making some noise, but at the same time, Lashley’s stepped up big time. He’s been making some big noise, and he’s stepped into that role unbelievably.”
McIntyre then spoke about WrestleMania itself, admitting that it can be a bit much and he’s excited for it to be over two days once again, and he hopes that continues.
“WrestleMania is amazing, but sometimes it’s a bit much,” said McIntyre.
“It’s huge, it’s a spectacle, it’s unbelievable, there’s no show like it on earth. But sometimes it goes about seven hours, and even the most passionate, loyal fan in the world gets a bit hoarse after maybe four or five hours. So, if you’re able to give everyone a whole weekend of WrestleMania—especially in the future, when we start traveling, and they’re just going to have an amazing weekend planned, and you get one night of a few hours of amazing action; then perhaps you want to do the second night of a few hours of amazing action—you get that energy from beginning to end. I think the two days really is a cool thing, and I hope we stick with it going into the future.”
Finally, McIntyre spoke about his upcoming match at WrestleMania with Bobby Lashley, where he stated that he’d like to main event the second night.
“If I had to pick where I wanted to be, I would obviously pick the last match of the second night just like last year,” said the current No. 1 Contender.
“You can be the main event of Night 1, but the main event of Night 2 is the final, final match. That’s what people talk about. You’re looking to send people home with a smile on their face—or, the people watching at home end the night with a big smile on their face. I got the chance to do it last year, and I hope I get the chance to do it this year. Or, perhaps Lashley’s got crazy momentum, maybe they’ll be frowning after my moment.”
