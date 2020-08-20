Paul Heyman Posts Message In Regards To Renee Young Leaving WWE

Yesterday the news broke that Renee Young is set to leave WWE in the near future, and Paul Heyman posted a statement about her.

Obviously, Renee Young is incredibly popular within the wrestling world with both fans and those within the company, and Paul Heyman showcased that with the respectful message he posted.

“I am, as many others are, just hearing / reading the news that @ReneeYoungWWE will be pursuing other dreams outside of World Wrestling Entertainment,” Heyman wrote. “Besides changing her IG name, I can only imagine the plethora of projects running through this young lady’s vivid imagination. Working with Renee has been an absolute pleasure. “She always brought out the very best in everyone she worked with, and I am forever indebted to her for her on-screen generosity and trust. I look forward to whatever projects she chooses to grace with her passion and personality, and thank her for the opportunity to work with such a professional.”

Neither Renee or WWE has officially commented on her future at this point.