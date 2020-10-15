Paul Heyman Provides An Update On The Status Of Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is currently not under contract with WWE and Paul Heyman has provided an update on his status as a ‘free agent.’

While Heyman might currently be working with Roman Reigns, there’s no doubt he still has a connection with the Beast. When speaking with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Show, Paul Heyman ruled out a UFC return for Brock before speaking about how a WWE return would depend on if the right deal is put in place, and if it was something that Brock is interested in doing.

“It depends on if there’s a worthy challenger and enough box office appeal,” said Heyman. “Right now, he’s very happy being a farmer and a magnificent father to his children. However, if there’s something that WWE can offer that intrigues, motivates, or inspires Lesnar, and if the money is right and the business is solid, I’m sure he would be willing to do it,” he added.

Heyman then went on to discuss why Brock Lesnar is still a free agent, stating that a worthy deal hasn’t arrived yet for him.

“At this moment, it [a comeback]hasn’t happened because it [a worthy offer]isn’t there. Again, the world changes with the snap of a finger. It could be tomorrow when Lesnar says, ‘Oh, that intrigues me.’ Again, its not just a sound byte, but Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

The Beast hasn’t been seen in WWE since WWE WrestleMania 36 where he dropped the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.