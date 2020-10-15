Paul Heyman Reflects On Being Fired From His Raw Executive Director Role

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Show where he reflected on being fired from his Raw Executive Director role.

Heyman took on the role in June 2019 and served until June 2020 when it was announced he was no longer in the position, with Bruce Prichard taking his place.

Despite being fired, Paul Heyman made it clear that things ended on good terms and he and Vince McMahon had better feelings about each other due to the way it ended.

“I served at the pleasure of Chairman Vince McMahon and there came a day where I was no longer at the pleasure of Vince McMahon. When I took the role, I made an agreement with Vince McMahon; I want this job as long as every morning, Vince McMahon woke up and said, T’hank God Paul Heyman is looking after Raw.’ The day that he didn’t wake up and feel that way, I didn’t want the job anymore. I’d been in a similar role when Vince was not happy with me, and it’s a miserable existence. I didn’t want it. On that day, Vince didn’t wake up that morning thanking whatever deity he subscribes to that Paul Heyman was in charge of Raw. We left with a smile, a handshake, and a hug. No harsh feelings. Actually, (we had) better feelings about each other because of the way it ended because it ended miserably before,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)

Paul Heyman has since returned to WWE television where he works alongside Roman Reigns as his ‘Special Council.’