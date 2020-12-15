Paul Heyman Reflects On Working With CM Punk: “We Had A Blast”

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where he discussed his time working with CM Punk, and how much fun they had together.

Heyman and CM Punk worked together in 2012, although it was a very different style of partnership from what Heyman had with any of his other clients. Because of Punk’s great promo ability, Paul found himself doing a lot less talking than usual, and he spoke about those promos and what they were doing in the ring.

“We had a blast working with each other because, just like me, he had no idea what he was going to say when he went out to the ring. He was just doing it, you know, allegedly shoot promos that then get wrapped around into the storyline that we’re telling that he fervently believed in his heart that he was telling the truth.”

He admitted that when they were first put together, CM Punk couldn’t actually believe they were being put together, with the pair thinking they could’ve been fired within a month.

"I look over at him and he says 'Can you believe they're f***ing putting us together?' I'm like 'We're both gonna be f***ing fired in the next four weeks, don't you get it?' And he goes 'But the s**t we're going to stir in four weeks, they don't f***ing have a clue!' I loved working with him, I loved it," said Heyman

Paul Heyman also spoke about the difficulty of turning Punk into a heel in Chicago during his match against John Cena, praising Vince McMahon for his idea.