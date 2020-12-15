WWE
Paul Heyman Reflects On Working With CM Punk: “We Had A Blast”
Paul Heyman recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where he discussed his time working with CM Punk, and how much fun they had together.
Heyman and CM Punk worked together in 2012, although it was a very different style of partnership from what Heyman had with any of his other clients. Because of Punk’s great promo ability, Paul found himself doing a lot less talking than usual, and he spoke about those promos and what they were doing in the ring.
“We had a blast working with each other because, just like me, he had no idea what he was going to say when he went out to the ring. He was just doing it, you know, allegedly shoot promos that then get wrapped around into the storyline that we’re telling that he fervently believed in his heart that he was telling the truth.”
He admitted that when they were first put together, CM Punk couldn’t actually believe they were being put together, with the pair thinking they could’ve been fired within a month.
“I look over at him and he says ‘Can you believe they’re f***ing putting us together?’ I’m like ‘We’re both gonna be f***ing fired in the next four weeks, don’t you get it?’ And he goes ‘But the s**t we’re going to stir in four weeks, they don’t f***ing have a clue!’ I loved working with him, I loved it,” said Heyman “I had the time of my life. We had a blast working with each other because, just like me, he had no idea what he was going to say when he went out to the ring. He was just doing it, you know, allegedly shoot promos that then get wrapped around into the storyline that we’re telling that he fervently believed in his heart that he was telling the truth.”
Paul Heyman also spoke about the difficulty of turning Punk into a heel in Chicago during his match against John Cena, praising Vince McMahon for his idea.
“How do you turn CM Punk heel in Chicago? Make it even more difficult: How do you turn him heel on John Cena? Because Night Of Champions is in Boston, which is John Cena’s hometown, where they are sure to boo John Cena and cheer CM Punk. So, Vince comes up with the idea ‘If I can’t make them boo him, I can at least make them gasp,” he said.
Exclusive Interviews
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode Episode 128: Emptying The RWR Mailbag, With Guest Host dougEwrestling!
Dan is joined by fellow ProWrestling.Com contributor, dougEwrestling, to answer all of your pressing questions, as they empty the RWR mailbag! Topics include Keith Lee being sent back to the PC, the state of Impact Wrestling, dream AEW matches, and much more! Listen here:
As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform. Want to be a part of the show? Email us a [email protected]!
Check out @dougEwrestling every Friday, on the STF Underground podcast. Available on ProWrestling.Com, or your favorite podcast platform!
WWE
Kevin Owens Reveals He’s Pitched Various Tag Team Partners To WWE
During a recent interview with TalkSport, Kevin Owens revealed that he has actually pitched to team with various people in WWE.
While KO has typically been a singles wrestler in WWE, that doesn’t mean he’s not open to working in the tag team division. He expressed an interest in potentially becoming Tag Team Champions and revealed that he does have an interest in being Tag Team Champion, and doing that with Sami Zayn makes sense.
“Yeah, you don’t lobby for things in WWE – at least we don’t! – you just take them as they come,” Owens started.
“Sami and I, we’ve been tag team champions pretty much everywhere we’ve been, pretty much. So being tag team champions in WWE would be awesome. It is something we’ve talked about but we’ve never really had the opportunity. I don’t even know that we’ve had a Tag Team title match together in WWE? I don’t think so.”
Aside from teaming with Sami Zayn, there are several other interesting names that KO has lobbied to work with.
“Daniel Bryan would be a great partner to do it with as well. There’s a lot of great people I’d like to do it with. If I were to compete for the tag titles, there’s a lot of people [I’d like to team with].
“I have actually lobbied to be in a team with other people. I tried to become a tag team with Ali. I tried to become one with AJ Styles because I thought the clash of personalities would be pretty interesting but, for one reason or another, it just didn’t come to fruition. Even Apollo Crews, at one point we were kind of doing some stuff together.
“These are all guys I have a lot of respect for and would love to be a team with just because, one way or another, I think we’d manage to make some memorable television for people.”
WWE
James Ellsworth Reveals His Original WWE Storyline Involving Heath Slater
James Ellsworth recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he revealed what was originally planned for his WWE career.
After an impressive performance as a jobber against Braun Strowman, Ellsworth quickly became the talk of the wrestling world. Ellsworth revealed that WWE was going to make the most of his popularity and mix him into Heath Slater’s free agent storyline at the time, which was going to result in a WWE SummerSlam match between them.
“They were doing this thing where Heath Slater didn’t get drafted by RAW or SmackDown. So, the major idea that never happened was, originally, I was going to wrestle Heath Slater at SummerSlam and the winner gets a SmackDown contract. I was going to win! That was the original idea to bring me in. Then, Heath started getting over as a babyface doing that.
So, they’re like, ‘Ah, you’re both babyfaces. We can’t do that.’ I got bummed out because I only had the Braun Strowman match.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
Instead, WWE ended up going in a different direction with Ellsworth and he ended up scoring major victories over AJ Styles before going on work with Carmella, helping her become the first-ever Miss Money In The Bank.
