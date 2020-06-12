Paul Heyman has been removed from his position as the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw. WWE has issued the following statement:

“In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.”

PWInsider.com is reporting that the decision came directly from Vince McMahon, with a source claiming that the boss has been “very upset” and “frustrated” with the Raw brand and its consistently declining viewership since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday Night Raw averaged 1.77 million viewers in May 2020, down nearly 24% from 2.32 million in May 2019.

Friday Night Smackdown has also taken a hit compared to its pre-pandemic numbers on FOX, but still averaged 2.04 million viewers this May, up from 1.95 million on the USA Network in May 2019.