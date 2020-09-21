Paul Heyman Reveals Brock Lesnar Is Aware Of His Partnership With Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman has recently started a partnership with Roman Reigns, but he has now spoken about his long-term client, Brock Lesnar, during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

The Beast is currently a free agent after his WWE contract expired earlier this year, and Heyman admitted that Brock is well aware of his partnership with Roman. He also spoke about how Brock is a box office draw, and he can cash in on that when he pleases.

“Brock Lesnar is very aware that I am working with Roman Reigns,” Heyman says. “There shouldn’t be any confusion here. Brock Lesnar legitimately does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. There is no shortage of box-office appeal in the name Brock Lesnar. If and when Brock Lesnar wants to capitalize on that box office appeal, his name will be ringing from the headlines the moment he decides to return to the ring.”

Heyman then went on to discuss the man he’s currently working with, Roman Reigns, and how his return gives other talents the chance to redefine themselves.

“Roman Reigns coming back to WWE gives everyone on the roster an opportunity to redefine themselves, they now inhabit what I refer to as ‘The Island of Relevancy.’ Roman Reigns is the headliner, which instantly makes everyone relevant. He is the single biggest superstar of the past decade and remains that today. Everyone gets a chance to redefine themselves in the orbit of the tribal chief, the centerpiece of WWE.”

Paul Heyman will be looking to guide Roman to his first successful Universal Championship defence this Sunday at WWE Clash Of Champions when he defends the gold against Jey Uso.