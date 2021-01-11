Paul Heyman Reveals Brock Lesnar’s Reaction To Facing The Undertaker At WWE WrestleMania

Inside The Ropes recently shared a clip of Paul Heyman discussing how Brock Lesnar found out he was going to face The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 30, what his reaction was, and what the original plan for that year was going to be.

Heyman started out by discussing the setup for Brock’s storyline with CM Punk, and how he was obviously tied into that with both men. However, Paul also revealed that he and Brock originally pitched for that storyline to continue into ‘Mania that year, which is when Vince McMahon first revealed his plans for Brock vs. The Undertaker.

“Then came the day that Brock Lesnar came back and decided (storyline purpose wise) that you can’t be with both me and Punk. Now you have the advocate in a conflicted scenario because people knew that me and Punk were legitimately buddies, and people knew that Brock Lesnar was my Beast. So which way will the advocate go? YOu had this intriguing storyline of Brock vs Punk, which was the original idea and the part of the phonecall that happened after Vince said: “I’m going to put you with Punk, and I said, ‘I’ll see you on Monday.” He said, “by the way, you know where this leads don’t you? We’re going to end up with Brock vs Punk.” I just sat there and thought ‘goddamn, that could be such big money.’ We were hoping we could stretch that storyline out and take that match to a WrestleMania, and it should have been in a WrestleMania. As we were heading into SummerSlam, Brock and I were thinking, ‘hey, should we go in and pitch that we extend this to WrestleMania?’ We actually went in at one point and said ‘Hey Vince, there’s legs with this, there is interest, people are intrigued by Brock Lesnar vs CM Punk, why don’t we extend this to WrestleMania?’ That was the first time we heard this idea, “Well, I have a different vision for you at WrestleMania Brock.” Brock was sitting there going ‘who am I going to have to work with now’ and Vince looks at Brock in the eyes and says “The Undertaker.” Of course, in Vince’s eyes, it was, you’re going to be fed and be the 0 in 22-0.”

Paul Heyman then went on to reveal what Brock Lesnar’s legitimate reaction to that news was once they’d got back to his bus, with the Beast already claiming he was going to end the Streak.

“I’ll never forget when we walked out of the door, we didn’t say a word to each other, we got on the bus and I put down my phone and said ‘what do you think, you’re going to work with ‘Taker at WrestleMania.’ It was the first time I heard the phrase and Brock was just sitting at the table and Brock just said: “21-1, I am the 1, that’s what we’re going to do, we are going to conquer that f***ing streak at WrestleMania.”

Of course, at WWE WrestleMania 30, the plan went exactly as Brock wanted it to. He went one on one with The Undertaker and won one of the most iconic matches in wrestling history as he defeated the Deadman, breaking his undefeated streak to the shock of the entire wrestling world.

As for CM Punk, he wasn’t even part of WWE WrestleMania 30, as he had walked out of the company by that point after he was originally set to face Triple H at the event.

