Paul Heyman Reveals His New Year’s Resolutions For Roman Reigns

During the latest episode of WWE’S Talking Smack, Paul Heyman revealed his New Year’s Resolution, which relates to Roman Reigns.

Heyman took the time to take a shot at Kevin Owens when revealing his resolution, admitting it is to get more ambitious opponents for Roman Reigns, claiming that Kevin Owens is mediocre.