Paul Heyman Reveals His New Year’s Resolutions For Roman Reigns
During the latest episode of WWE’S Talking Smack, Paul Heyman revealed his New Year’s Resolution, which relates to Roman Reigns.
The brand new year is now upon us and people are starting their New Year’s Resolutions, which includes Paul Heyman himself, who is hoping to push Roman Reigns with his.
Heyman took the time to take a shot at Kevin Owens when revealing his resolution, admitting it is to get more ambitious opponents for Roman Reigns, claiming that Kevin Owens is mediocre.
“I have made a New Year’s resolution, Kayla. More ambitious opponents for the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Unlike Kevin Owens, because Kevin Owens is handcuffed, pun intended, to mediocrity. Because that is what is going to be Kevin Owens’ legacy in this industry. Mediocre. He has no one to blame but his own ambitions because Kevin Owens could have been great. First ballot Hall of Famer. A legend in this industry and he messed with the wrong Big Dog and got bit. Kevin Owens just doesn’t learn. He’s the kind of cockroach that keeps surviving, but he didn’t get past this week’s SmackDown. There’s an old expression, it’s in a lot of movies, it’s on TV shows, it’s one of the best-written lines not written by me of all time and to paraphrase it, “If you come at your Tribal Chief, you best not miss. Kevin Owens missed. He whiffed. He struck out. Gutterball. Now, Kevin Owens will learn that his legacy will not be as an all-time great, which it should have been, will not be as a legend, which it should have been, he won’t be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and he should have been. Kevin Owens will go down as someone that came up against Roman Reigns and learned the most painful lesson of all, the island of relevancy belongs to Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens is simply just not welcome.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
Sean Waltman Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Jumping Ship To WCW
Sean Waltman was one of the wrestlers who went from WWE to WCW during his career, and he recently spoke about the decision behind the move.
The WWE Hall Of Famer went into the topic during his latest X-Pac 12360 podcast episode, where he admitted he wasn’t creatively satisfied in WWE at the time.
“The money was bad at the time. But I really think if I was creatively satisfied I would have stayed, I wouldn’t have even thought about leaving. I would have just tried to, you know, keep asking for a raise, things like that. I never even thought about leaving when creative was good. Even when money was tough, or bad.”
Despite the fact he left WWE, Sean admitted that he had a good relationship with Vince McMahon, although he was intimidated by the WWE Chairman.
“It definitely took for me to leave, and make my way somewhere else to get Vince in the light that I so desperately wanted, and I really did. And the thing is my good relationship with Vince, he was always open and willing to talk to me, but I was really intimidated at one point, you know, for quite a long time.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription)
AJ Styles Discusses The Two Names He Believes Have The Most Potential
AJ Styles is one of the biggest names in WWE right now, but he recently discussed which two wrestlers he thinks are stars for the future.
The Phenomenal One has worked against the very best that this industry has had to see, and during an interview with WWE India, the former WWE Champion spoke about which two wrestlers have the potential to be big stars.
“Matt Riddle is definitely got… that is coming up. Riddle as we call him now. He’s definitely a talent that you need to watch in the future,” Styles said. “He’s gonna be a huge star. Keith Lee is another one of those guys who’s just super powerful and can do things that a big man shouldn’t be able to do.
Styles was actually asked to name three people during this interview, but AJ wanted to leave the third name to be blank, admitting that he thinks someone from WWE NXT could step up and take that spot.
“Number three, that’s a tough one. who was the number three guy? it makes me wonder if it’s a guy that could be at NXT or is not yet blossomed yet and shown his true potential. I’m not sure who that is. so the number three, we’re gonna give a question mark.”
Darren Young Discusses Randy Orton Supporting Him After Coming Out
Darren Young recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he praised Randy Orton for his support after he came out.
Young came out publicly in 2013 and receive plenty of support from the wrestling community. But behind the scenes, Young revealed that Randy Orton was very vocal in his support for him.
“Once I came out publicly to the world in 2013, I never said two words to a lot of the main guys, but once I came out, he was one of the guys that passed me in the hallway the day after I came out, and he gave me a hug,” Rosser revealed. “He said, ‘Hey man, if you have any issue, you let me know, and I’ll take care of anyone in the locker room.’ Him and CM Punk were top guys that said those exact words and Randy, from then on, was my heart.
“Any time I visit backstage with WWE, I see him passing. I was like, ‘Hey Randy, you mind if I get a money shot doing the Block The Hate?’ And he was so into it. There were no cameras around, and he was like, ‘Yeah, man, let’s get it right.’ And then we finally took the picture, and I tweeted it. He messaged me saying, ‘Oh man, you’re making me blush.’ Randy is a cool dude, and I had posted something recently on my social media because I get tired of fans asking me, ‘Oh, why don’t you try AEW?’ Well, I tried AEW, not once but twice, and they said nope.
“And that wasn’t really my goal. My goal was New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’ve got a lot of work to do, and he liked the tweet. Randy knows what’s up. He don’t like a lot of people’s stuff. He likes the real ones, and that meant the world to me.”
Young then spoke about how Randy Orton has matured as he’s got older and grown his family, but he made it clear that if people disrespect Orton, he will still have no problem letting someone know about it.
“One, he’s older. He’s got a beautiful family, but also, he’s not a punk,” Rosser stated. “I’m very passive aggressive. If you back me up against the wall, I’m going to come at you. Randy, if you say the wrong thing to him, if you’re disrespectful, just plain disrespectful to him, he’s going to let you have it. Right off the bat, there’s going to be no hesitation, and I don’t think that’ll change at all, but Randy, again, he’s older.
“He’s got a beautiful family but don’t disrespect him. That’s for sure. Don’t disrespect him. His wife Kim messaged me on one of my posts on Instagram saying great job. So that meant the world to me, and it’s funny because I always feel like Randy’s wife probably loves the gays. She’s probably on her phone and saying, ‘oh, look at what Fred or Darren is doing,’ and Randy will see. ‘Oh man, that’s pretty cool.’ His wife loves me. His whole family loves me. That’s the kind of personality I have
