Paul Heyman Reveals What Makes A ‘Paul Heyman Guy’

Paul Heyman was a recent guest on Talking Smack where he revealed what quality makes a good ‘Paul Heyman Guy.’

There have been plenty of people fill this role in the past, from Brock Lesnar and Big Show to CM Punk, and most recently, Roman Reigns. Heyman believes that they must believe in themselves and must want to be all four faces on Mount Rushmore.

“A subservience to the bigger vision from both the talent — and a willingness to do everything and everything to serve that talent from me. If I don’t believe — I can’t sit here and read a script written for me by writers. I’ve never been good at it. If that was my job, I would have lasted six months in this business I would have sucked at it Everything I said, about all of the names that you mentioned, from CM Punk, to RVD, to Rey Mysterio, to Brock Lesnar, and to Roman Reigns — and for the record, I don’t think Roman Reigns is a ‘Paul Heyman Guy,’ I think Paul Heyman is a ‘Roman Reigns Guy,’ but still, when you look at it, they are subservient to the bigger vision,” said Heyman. “It’s like being in politics, if you’re in politics for the right reasons, it’s because you’re there to serve, you serve the constituency and the talent must serve the vision.”

He continued, “I must be willing, on behalf of that talent, to be a fixer, to be an advocate, to be special counsel and to do anything, to sell my dignity at the lowest possible price, let alone the highest possible price, for the vision of the talent for himself. If they don’t think of themselves as — forget about being worthy, about being on Mount Rushmore, they have to say to themselves, ‘I want to be all four faces on Mount Rushmore. I want to own it all. I want them to change WWE to my name.’” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)