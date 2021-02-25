Earlier today All Elite Wrestling announced the bombshell news that the world’s largest athlete Paul “Big Show” Wight has signed a long-term contract with the company.

Not only will the seven-time world heavyweight champion be competing as a part of the AEW roster in the future, but Wight will also serve as the color commentator for a brand new series called AEW Dark: Elevation.

AEW has now confirmed that the new show will make its debut on Monday, March 15 at 7:00 PM ET. Wight will host “Elevation” with commentating legend Tony Schiavone, who used to call his matches in World Championship Wrestling back when the seven-footer was simply known as The Giant.

Fans will get a chance to hear from Paul Wight for the first time since jumping ship to Tony Khan’s upstart All Elite promotion next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.