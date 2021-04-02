Paul Wight Announces Big Role In Upcoming ‘Fast & Furious’ Animated Series

Another pro-wrestling legend is breaking into the Fast & Furious universe.

Paul “Big Show” Wight spilled the beans on his upcoming role in an unspecified Fast & Furious cartoon. He shared details of the project with fellow AEW star Miro while hanging out on the Best Man’s Twitch channel earlier this week.

“I’ve been doing voiceovers for the Fast & Furious cartoon. I’ve been doing that the past year, it’s been a little side project. I’m one of the main characters on the new Fast & Furious cartoon. I play a character by the name of Palindrome, who’s a bounty hunter who always gets his man. I end up mentoring a couple of the Fast & Furious kids. It’s a pretty cool cartoon.”

White did not specify which series he worked on, but DreamWorks Animation currently produces an animated series for Netflix entitled Fast & Furious Spy Racers. There are currently three seasons available on-demand with a fourth season, Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Mexico set to drop on April 16.

The seven-foot giant will be the third major pro-wrestling star to step into the Fast universe.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been a mainstay for the Fast movie franchise since 2011, receiving his own spin-off Hobbs & Show in 2019. John Cena will join the franchise for F9 when the film drops on June 25 later this year.

White previously played the main character in his very own Netflix series The Big Show Show alongside Allison Munn which ran throughout 2020. In this same interview with Miro he described the show as “the hardest work” of his entire career, going into the exhausting on-set process.