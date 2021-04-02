AEW
Paul Wight Announces Big Role In Upcoming ‘Fast & Furious’ Animated Series
Another pro-wrestling legend is breaking into the Fast & Furious universe.
Paul “Big Show” Wight spilled the beans on his upcoming role in an unspecified Fast & Furious cartoon. He shared details of the project with fellow AEW star Miro while hanging out on the Best Man’s Twitch channel earlier this week.
“I’ve been doing voiceovers for the Fast & Furious cartoon. I’ve been doing that the past year, it’s been a little side project. I’m one of the main characters on the new Fast & Furious cartoon. I play a character by the name of Palindrome, who’s a bounty hunter who always gets his man. I end up mentoring a couple of the Fast & Furious kids. It’s a pretty cool cartoon.”
White did not specify which series he worked on, but DreamWorks Animation currently produces an animated series for Netflix entitled Fast & Furious Spy Racers. There are currently three seasons available on-demand with a fourth season, Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Mexico set to drop on April 16.
The seven-foot giant will be the third major pro-wrestling star to step into the Fast universe.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been a mainstay for the Fast movie franchise since 2011, receiving his own spin-off Hobbs & Show in 2019. John Cena will join the franchise for F9 when the film drops on June 25 later this year.
White previously played the main character in his very own Netflix series The Big Show Show alongside Allison Munn which ran throughout 2020. In this same interview with Miro he described the show as “the hardest work” of his entire career, going into the exhausting on-set process.
AEW
WWE Announces Chris Jericho For WrestleMania Day ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Interview
This not an April Fools joke.
WWE has officially announced that the post-WrestleMania edition of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions podcast will feature an interview with All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho.
Jericho and Austin are two long-time kings of the pro-wrestling podcast empire, and of course squared off against one another in several high profile matches at the tail end of the Attitude Era.
This will undoubtedly be a must-see interview as a former AEW World Champion and one of Tony Khan’s topmost stars sits down with one of Vince McMahon’s greatest icons.
The show will air on-demand through NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform in the U.S. and the WWE Network internationally on Sunday, April 11, the same day as WWE WrestleMania night two.
No foolin' around here. You're gonna get … IT! 🤯 @IAmJericho joins @steveaustinBSR on the next #BrokenSkullSessions, premiering Sunday, April 11 on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/fQPzQ3QBDW
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 2, 2021
AEW
Two Matches Announced For 4/5 AEW Dark: Elevation Including Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky’s New Tag Team
All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for the April 5 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.
The issues between Matt Hardy and The Dark Order continue as Big Money Matt makes his Dark and Dark: Elevation debut in a singles match against Alan “5” Angels. This one came together on Twitter when Hardy threatened to take out his frustrations on every single member of the “cult freaks” starting with Angels, and Tony Khan booked the match.
OUTSTANDING, @TonyKhan! I’m gonna hurt you on #AEWDarkElevation this Monday, @Alan_V_Angels. https://t.co/hus60YEoOs
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 1, 2021
The so-called “Face of the Revolution” Scorpio Sky and “All Ego” Ethan Page revealed this past Wednesday that they would be teaming up going forward. That starts on Elevation next week as the two take on Matt and Mike Sydal.
Expect more matches to be announced for the show later today. AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7:00 PM ET exclusively on YouTube.
AEW
STF Underground Episode 99 – Taking A Look Back At Dynamite 18 Months Later, Hall Of Fame Conversations, Peacock Editing Content
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground! This is episode 99 of STF Underground!
In this episode, dougEwrestling is gone again and Dan Ryno and Mr. Main Event have taken over to talk about all things wrestling! Here are some of the topics covered:
- Taking a look at AEW Dynamite 18 months in
- What’s Gotten Better?
- What’s Gotten Worse?
- Does the WWE Hall Of Fame Actually Mean Anything?
- Should Peacock be editing content from the WWE Network?
- & Much more!
FOLLOW US
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/Instagram: @STFUnderground
Paul Wight Announces Big Role In Upcoming ‘Fast & Furious’ Animated Series
Peacock Announces Full Schedule Of WWE WrestleMania Week Programming
Steve Austin Reveals How Chris Jericho Interview Came To Be, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
WWE Announces Chris Jericho For WrestleMania Day ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Interview
Edge Comments On Peacock Editing Controversial WWE Content, His “Live Sex” Celebration With Lita
15 Names You May Not Have Realized Are Actually Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Champions
We Ranked Every WrestleMania Opening Match In History (1985 – 2020)
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
3/24 AEW Dynamite Results: Omega vs Sydal, The Pinnacle In Action, TNT Title Match, Six-Man Spectacle
WWE SmackDown Results (3/26): Several WWE WrestleMania 37 Announcements, Rollins vs. Nakamura, More!
WWE’s The Bump: Trish Stratus, Jerry Lawler & Mick Foley Relive WrestleMania Moments, New Day, Sami Zayn & More
3/30 AEW Dark Video: Big Swole & Sea Stars In Six-Woman Tag, Dark Order, Jurassic Express & More
WATCH: ROH 19th Anniversary Hour One Kickoff Show — Six-Man Tag Team Titles On The Line
WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Talk WrestleMania 22, Victoria, Kane & More On WWE’s The Bump
3/23 AEW DARK Results & Video: Dark Order vs Chaos Project, Brian Cage vs Brandon Cutler, SCU, Ashley Vox & More
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE NXT Results (3/3): Takeover Go-Home Show, Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal, Gonzalez & Shirai Brawl All Night
-
WWE2 days ago
Franky The Dog Foreshadows Taya Valkyrie’s NXT Debut Set For April 13
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Batista Gives His Thoughts On WWE Splitting Up The Hurt Business
-
AEW2 days ago
Two Big Names Return During AEW’s First ‘Arcade Anarchy’ Match
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Peacock Removes Another Controversial Segment From WWE’s Past
-
AEW2 days ago
3/31 AEW Dynamite Results: Christian Cage’s In-Ring Debut, Arcade Anarchy, Jon Moxley In Action
-
WWE24 hours ago
WWE Announces 2021 Andre Memorial Battle Royal, But Not For WrestleMania
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Steve Austin Discusses If He Will Bring His Podcast Back