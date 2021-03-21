Connect with us

AEW

Paul Wight Discusses ‘The Big Show Show’: “We Didn’t Really Get Promoted”

Published

3 hours ago

on

Paul Wight was a guest on Talk Is Jericho recently, where he spoke openly about ‘The Big Show Show’ and how he couldn’t negotiate his deal.

The show saw Wight play a version of himself, as a retired wrestler, with the series first premiering on Netflix on April 6, 2020. However, the show only lasted one season before being canceled. When speaking with Jericho, Wight admitted he couldn’t negotiate his own deal and didn’t even get a parking spot as he reflected on the lack of promotion it was given from WWE.


“I didn’t get to negotiate what I made for it. I didn’t have my own parking spot. [It was a WWE deal], of course. I had to park in the visitor lot and they had to come get me in the golf cart. The show has my name, but Dr. Phil had a parking spot in one of the buildings I rented because it was between Netflix and WWE, not me. ‘You can’t have a drive on.’ Thanks. Classic, ‘here’s this great opportunity, but remember who you are and where your place is,'” he said. “We didn’t get renewed by Netflix and that was a partnership between Netflix and WWE. It was one of those things where, if things would’ve been different and timing…we really didn’t get promoted. WWE was supposed to promote it, but they were in a mad panic trying to figure out where to put WrestleMania and COVID and all this other stuff. We had a billboard in Times Square, but Times Square was shut down due to COVID and no one saw it. I’m still grateful for all the people who saw it and thanked me. I have a whole new demographic now from people who loved me on the show.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

The Pinnacle In Six-Man Tag Team Action, Darby Allin Defends TNT Title & More On 3/24 AEW Dynamite

Published

2 days ago

on

Mar 19, 2021

By

3/24 AEW Dynamite
Photo: AEW

Four matches have been announced for the March 24 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

As we saw this Wednesday, Darby Allin has issued an open challenge for any member of The Dark Order to challenge for the TNT Championship. The group collectively decided that John Silver will be the one to answer that challenge.


AEW has also announced that MJF’s brand new faction The Pinnacle will be in six-man tag team action. FTR and “The Chairman” Shawn Spears will take on Dante Martin and the Varsity Blondes, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

In an angle set up on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Kenny Omega will go one-on-one with Matt Sydal. While statistically unlikely, if Sydal is able to win the match he’ll earn a future AEW World Championship opportunity.

Finally, a rematch from the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator tournament will see the “Native Beast” Nyla Rose square up against Tay Conti. Rose won their first round match, but Conti has rebounded with two wins over Leila Grey and Ashley Vox on Dark and Dark: Elevation in recent weeks.

Join us for 3/24 AEW Dynamite coverage next Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

STF Underground Episode 97 – Breaking Down Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Is Finn Balor’s Character Holding Back Karrion Kross?

Published

3 days ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

STF Underground

Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode we discuss:


  • Jordan Devlin’s Return
  • If Finn Balor’s current character is holding back Karrion Kross
  • How the women’s division has changed after Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
  • The Pinnacle
  • Why Cody vs. Pentagon Failed
  • & MUCH MORE!

IMPACT Wrestling Officially Announces Kenny Omega’s Return

Published

3 days ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

IMPACT Wrestling

Kenny Omega will make his highly anticipated return to IMPACT Wrestling television on Tuesday, March 23.

The AEW World Champion has not been seen on IMPACT programming since shortly after he pinned their world champion, Rich Swann, in an historic six-man tag team match at IMPACT Hard To Kill back in January.


Omega is currently advertised to wrestle Swann in a huge Title vs. Title winner-take-all match at IMPACT’s upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24. Don Callis appeared this past Tuesday night to get that party started, sending a very personal message to Swann face-to-face in the middle of the ring.

