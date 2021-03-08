Paul Wight Discusses The Difference Between The AEW & WWE Locker Rooms

Paul Wight spoke with the media after AEW Revolution where he compared the locker room of both WWE and AEW.

Wight is one of AEW’s newest signings, but he has been able to see what the locker room is like for his new company, and he has been impressed by what he’s seen so far. Wight believes that the atmosphere is totally different between WWE and AEW, with his new company being a lot more supportive.