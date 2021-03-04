Paul Wight Promises “Hall Of Fame Worthy” Signing At AEW Revolution

SHAQ is now officially 1-0 in All Elite Wrestling.

The NBA icon lived up to his word and stepped into the wrestling ring this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, coming face-to-face with the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in a heavily promoted tag team match.

SHAQ was in extraordinary shape and had clearly been training for the match, although Cody brashly claimed in an interview ahead of the bout that the 7-footer had “show muscles, not go-muscles”. That proved to be untrue, as Cody quite literally felt first hand.

The original plans for this program called for SHAQ and newcomer Jade Cargill, a physically imposing and clearly dominant new presence in AEW, against Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes. The up-and-coming Red Velvet was given a major opportunity to fill in for Brandi when she announced her pregnancy.

The biggest spot of the match came when Cody hurled himself over the top rope, sending both himself and SHAQ crashing through two tables set up on the floor below. However, with the men taken out outside the ring, Cargill was able to score the pinfall victory over Red Velvet.

SHAQ was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after the match, selling his injuries, however when Tony Schiavone opened the ambulance trying to get a word with the 15-time NBA all-star he wasn’t inside.