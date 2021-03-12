AEW
Paul Wight Reveals Another WWE Legend He’d Like To See In AEW
Christian Cage may have just signed with AEW, but Paul Wight has revealed another WWE legend he would like to see join the company.
Wight (f.k.a Big Show) is another of AEW’s newest signings, and he will be getting put to work from next week as the color commentator for AEW’s new show, AEW Dark: Elevation. He got the chance to tease AEW’s new signing, which was revealed to be Christian Cage, but he wants another legend to join them.
When speaking with Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions Podcast, Wight revealed there’s another big man he wants to join him.
“Honestly, there’s one guy I miss all the time, but I don’t know if he’s going to wrestle again is Mark Henry. I love him. He’s still got it. Mark would be amazing here because he’s got an eye for finding talent. And that’s the thing about Mark that a lot of people don’t know, because the way his character is done on TV and all that. There’s so much depth to that man. He’s a lot smarter than people know. He knows everyone under the sun and he’s got a Rolodex full of athletes that he’s helped get better, train better, become wrestlers, get into colleges that they want to go to, get tryout for pro teams that they want to go to… He’s just… unbelievable. His heart is so big the way he gives to athletes and helps athletes. For me, personally, I’d love Mark here.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcription)
STF Underground Episode 96 – AEW’s Explosive Explanation, Which Wednesday Night Show Ended Better?
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we talk Revolution fall out, especially the big explosion that WASN’T. PLUS:
- Did AEW Give A Good Enough Explanation?
- Was Christian’s Signing Overhyped?
- AEW’s NBA Problems
- MJF’s New Super Faction
- Was the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles A Good Idea?
- The Incredible Match Between Adam Cole & Finn Balor
- IMPACT’s Upcoming Shows
- & MUCH MORE!!
AEW Star Anna Jay Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery
Anna Jay underwent a successful surgery today.
The All Elite Wrestling star sustained an unspecified injury while training back in February. She was originally slated to compete in the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament, but was replaced prior to the first round.
“I just got out of my shoulder surgery and all is well,” Anna tweeted. “For the next two days I will most likely sleep and eat only ice cream and soup. But after that I will be working my ass off in any way I can. Thanks for all of the support and well wishes.”
The exact extent of the damage to Anna’s shoulder is unknown. AEW announced last month that she would be out of action for anywhere between 6 to 12 months.
Hi everyone 🙂 I just got out of my shoulder surgery, and all is well. For the next two days I will most likely sleep and eat only ice cream and soup. But after that…I will be working my ass off in any way I can. Thanks for all of the support and well wishes. 🙏🏼❣️ -99 pic.twitter.com/p12hX4DWgQ
— Anna Jay (@annajay___) March 11, 2021
AEW News: Darby Retains, Scorpio Snaps, Hardy Brand Acquires New Clients, Omega vs Christian!?
Darby Allin Retains TNT Title, Scorpio Sky Snaps
Lots of movement on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
The final match of the evening saw Darby Allin successfully retain his TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky in a tremendous contest. Both men came into the battle heavily battered after the cinematic Street Fight and Face of the Revolution ladder match this past Sunday at AEW Revolution.
Allin offered his version of a showing of respect to the defeated challenger after the match, but a frustrated Sky went after his ankle and trapped the champion in a nasty submission hold. It took several referees to pull him off, but it’s probably safe to say we haven’t seen the last match between these two.
.@ScorpioSky has snapped!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/UKPAqoQH6e
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021
The Matt Hardy Brand Has Three New Clients
Matt Hardy has picked up three new clients. The bringer of broken wisdom announced tonight that The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny have all signed on with him as an investment in their futures. Private Party was… less than thrilled about the decision, initially. Hardy is trying to bounce back after a loss to Hangman Page at Revolution that cost him his entire paycheck for the first quarter of 2021.
The Butcher, The Blade & The Bunny have joined the Matt Hardy Empire! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/fGo5OqBoR7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021
Of course we have already reported on the new faction led by MJF that destroyed The Inner Circle and left Chris Jericho a broken, bloody mess of a man.
While nothing has officially happened between the two yet, “The Icon” Sting looks to be heading towards a program, or at least a match with the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.
Are We Looking At Kenny Omega vs. Christian?
Christian Cage hasn’t even been a member of the AEW roster for a full week, but he’s already made his intentions perfectly clear. The “Instant Classic” wants the world championship!
The Canadian wrestling legend saved Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston from a two-on-three beatdown at the hands of Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. In all fairness, the champ did completely cut off what was supposed to be Christian’s first big moment on AEW television.
Cage came face-to-face with Omega in the center of the ring, but refused to accept the champion’s offer for a handshake. Probably a wise move. He tried to deliver The Unprettier, but Don Callis pulled his boy to safety at the last second. Cage ended the show by holding up the AEW World Championship above his head.
.@Christian4Peeps & @KennyOmegamanX meet face to face!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/nJOFkShrsA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021
