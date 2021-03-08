Paul Wight Reveals Vince McMahon Called Him After Signing With AEW

Paul Wight has officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling.

During a post-show media scrum following tonight’s AEW Revolution, Wight stressed that there was no bad blood between him and WWE after more than two decades working with the company, referring to his departure as simply a “mutual dissolution of services”.

White told Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com:

“Vince actually called me the day that it was announced that I had signed with AEW. Wished me a lot of luck. Agreed that I’m a good asset to AEW. Thanked me for all the years that I worked in WWE. There’s no animosity, there’s no anger, there’s no dirt, so to speak. This just came down to contract negotiations and opportunities. Let’s face it, at over 20 years in WWE I have done everything that there is to do in WWE. I needed a fresh start. I think Vince understands that, and understands me as a talent.”

Wight began his wrestling career in WCW winning the world heavyweight championship in his very first night. He is most well known for his 21-year career in WWE where he won five more world titles and became a Grand Slam Champion. The seven-foot giant admitted that leaving that safety net he had created for himself was not an easy choice.

“Believe me, leaving WWE was a little bit scary. I had so much tenure there and so much experience, and had basically already paid every due I needed to pay at WWE. To leave that spot and to put a lot of faith in yourself and say, ‘Hey if you’re really passionate about this, and you really want to do this, than you need to put your big boy pants on and give it a shot.’ I’ve very thankful that it all worked out, and hopefully the AEW fans will be happy as well.”

In addition to getting back into the ring, Wight will team up with Tony Schiavone to provide color commentary for a brand new weekly series called “AEW Dark: Elevation”. This is something he says he’s been eager to do for quite some time.