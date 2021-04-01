Another controversial moment from WWE’s history has now been removed on Peacock, as the company continues to go through old footage.

Peacock has been removing certain moments from WWE’s past that don’t match the current ethical standards, with Vince McMahon’s backstage comments at Survivor Series 2005 and the Rowdy Roddy Piper match with Bad News Brown at WrestleMania VI having been removed already.

Now the segment featuring D-Generation X where they mimic The Nation Of Domination has also been taken off both Peacock and the WWE Network. This sketch saw members of the group wearing blackface, which is the reason for its removal.