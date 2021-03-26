Wrestling News
Peacock Reportedly Reviewing 17,000 Hours Of WWE Footage
Controversial moments from WWE’s past are reportedly going to be left off Peacock, with 17,000 hours worth of footage being looked over.
WWE content officially began moving to Peacock on March 18, with the WWE Network coming to an end on April 4. But certain moments from the past have already been edited out of Peacock’s coverage.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that Peacock is reviewing all 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure that it all means the standards and practices of the company, with WWE being made aware of all the changes.
Roddy Piper’s promo at WrestleMania 6 has already been edited out, with Piper being half black during this promo, while Vince McMahon’s WWE Survivor Series 2005 promo with John Cena and Booker T also being taken off.
Wrestling News
STF Underground Ep. 98 – What is Next For Andrade, What Happened to Hangman Page, Which Night of TakeOver Is More Exciting?
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode, Dan Ryno and Mr. Main Event take over the show to discuss:
- WWE FastLane Fallout
- Road To WrestleMania
- What Is Next For Andrade?
- What Happened To Hangman Adam Page?
- What night of NXT TakeOver Stand And Deliver Is More Exciting?
& MUCH MORE!
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Moving To Thursdays Starting April 8, New Date For Rebellion PPV
IMPACT Wrestling has announced that its flagship showing is moving to Thursday nights on AXS TV and Twitch beginning April 8.
IMPACT moving to its original night and time slot seems to confirm the rumors that NXT is moving to Tuesdays after WrestleMania week. WWE has yet to announce the move, but internal production sheets list NXT being taped on Tuesdays following TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, per PWInsider.
Regardless, headlining the April 8th IMPACT will be a huge six-man tag team match pitting AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, and Willie Mack.
Before The IMPACT (BTI) will also move to 7 p.m. ET on Thursdays, serving as the weekly lead-in to IMPACT.
It was announced earlier this week that IMPACT’s Rebellion pay-per-view will now air one day later on Sunday, April 25. The event was slated for Saturday, April 24, but there’s no word yet on why exactly the change was made.
Below is the entire press release for IMPACT’s move.
FLAGSHIP WEEKLY SHOW RETURNS TO TRADITIONAL NIGHT, STARTING APRIL 8
IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be part of massive six-man main event for the first IMPACT! ON AXS on Thursday, April 8
NASHVILLE, TENN. (March 25) IMPACT Wrestling confirmed today that its weekly flagship TV show – IMPACT! – will return to its traditional Thursday night time-slot, beginning April 8. The fastest paced show in professional wrestling will now air at 8pm ET/5pm PT each and every Thursday on AXS TV.
The return of IMPACT! to its traditional night will be marked by a massive main event.
The inaugural IMPACT! on Thursday, April 8 will feature the IMPACT! match debut of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Champion Kenny Omega, who teams with The Good Brother – Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows – in a six-man main event against reigning IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, former two-time IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards and former X-Division Champion Willie Mack.
“IMPACT Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was the night for high-energy, action-packed matches, starring some of the most high-profile stars in pro wrestling history,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Nothing is changing from that front when IMPACT! jumps back to Thursday nights.”
Leading into IMPACT! every Thursday night will be Before The IMPACT (BTI), an hour-long show on AXS TV, starting at 7pm ET. Hosted by Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews, BTI delivers late-breaking news, exclusive matches, one-on-one interviews with the IMPACT Wrestling stars and more.
“The new home, once again, for must-see matches is Thursday nights on AXS TV,” D’Amore added.
The wrestling world is now just one month away from the much-anticipated REBELLION(C) Pay-Per-View – featuring the groundbreaking Title vs Title main event, pitting IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, set for Sunday, April 25, starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
REBELLION also will feature a title defense for new IMPACT Tag Team Champions, FinJuice, the duo of David Finlay and Juice Robinson who are currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). FinJuice will defend the titles against The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.
The X-Division Championship, now held by two-time title-holder Ace Austin, also will be on the line at REBELLION, as well as Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Championship and the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, currently held by Fire ‘N Flava.
The REBELLION festivities kick off April 25 with the Rebellion CELL-ebration, IMPACT’s two-hour virtual fan-fest, which starts at 11am ET/8am PT, with appearances by numerous IMPACT stars, such as The Good Brothers, Deonna Purrazzo, Ace Austin and many others – and it will be participating fans who get the chance to ask questions of the wrestling stars.
REBELLION CELL-ebration attendees will receive numerous perks for participating, such as the official PPV t-shirt, autographs and the first 50 fans to register will receive a unique Swag Bag of IMPACT-branded items. To register for the Rebellion CELL-ebration, go to: www.impactwrestling.com.
AEW
Red Velvet Officially Signs With All Elite Wrestling
Red Velvet is officially #AllElite.
Cody Rhodes had the pleasure of announcing on Thursday that Red Velvet’s AEW contract has been upgraded following her performance at “The Crossroads.” It was on the March 3rd edition of Dynamite where Velvet teamed with Cody Rhodes to face Jade Cargill and Shaq.
Despite coming up short that night, Red Velvet has impressed fans and the powers that be since last summer when she debuted in AEW. For the better part of a year, she’s competed in over twenty matches and has been on a recent win streak on Dark and Dark: Elevation.
With the addition of Red Velvet, AEW now has 22 women signed to official contracts, per AEW’s roster page.
At The Crossroads @AEWonTNT event squaring off against @SHAQ & Jade…Red stepped up in a huge way! @TonyKhan saw what over a million people saw that night and upgraded her contract. She’s ALL ELITE now! Let’s stir it up my friend. pic.twitter.com/1bJ2JVx280
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 25, 2021
