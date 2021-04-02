WWE
Peacock Announces Full Schedule Of WWE WrestleMania Week Programming
NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service has announced a full lineup of new original programming set to drop during WrestleMania week in Tampa, FL.
A new episode of WWE Chronicle on Edge has been revealed, in addition to a new Prime Target on the rivalry between NXT Superstars Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. We’ll also see a series of Best of WWE specials covering the history of WrestleMania, the 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremonies and more.
Monday, April 5
- The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 1990s
- Raw Talk (11 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, April 6
- Prime Target: Cole vs. O’Reilly
- Making WWE: Jason Robinson
- The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2000s
- WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony (8 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, April 7
- The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2010s
- WWE’s The Bump (10 a.m. ET)
- NXT TakeOver Pre-Show (7 p.m. ET)
- NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (8 p.m. ET)
Thursday, April 8
- WWE NXT UK Prelude
- This Week in WWE
- NXT TakeOver Pre-Show (7 p.m. ET)
- NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 (8 p.m. ET)
Friday, April 9
- The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania Main Events
- 205 Live (10 p.m. ET)
Saturday, April 10
- EVOLVE 8
- ICW Fight Club 167
- wXw We Love Wrestling #6
- PROGRESS Chapter 108
- Talking Smack
- WWE Chronicle: Edge
- WWE’s The Bump (1 p.m. ET)
- WrestleMania Night 1 Kickoff (7 p.m. ET)
- WrestleMania Night 1 (8 p.m. ET)
- WrestleMania Night 1 Watch Along (8 p.m. ET)
Sunday, April 11
- Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Chris Jericho
- WWE’s The Bump (1 p.m. ET)
- WrestleMania Night 2 Kickoff (7 p.m. ET)
- WrestleMania Night 2 (8 p.m. ET)
- WrestleMania Night 2 Watch Along (8 p.m. ET)
Join us here at ProWrestling.com for news, live coverage and features throughout all of WrestleMania week!
WWE
Steve Austin Reveals How Chris Jericho Interview Came To Be, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
The internet is still buzzing about All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho being announced for the next episode of WWE’s Broken Skull Sessions.
The veteran wrestling legend will be sitting down with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for a must-see interview following night two of WrestleMania on April 11, and the “Texas Rattlesnake” has provided more details on how it all came together to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.
Austin spoke to Jericho after his Broken Skull Sessions interview with The Undertaker aired, and Vince McMahon gave the green light to the idea of having Y2J on the show.
“I texted Vince and said we had this badass idea about Jericho coming on the show. Vince goes, ‘It’s cool. Go ahead.’ But me and Vince don’t always do well with phones and texts and all that, so I texted one more time, ‘Are you sure it’s OK to have Chris Jericho on the show?’ Vince gave me the thumbs up, and Chris came out to do the show.”
SI has confirmed that AEW President Tony Khan also approved of Jericho appearing on the WWE Network interview series, putting his money where his mouth is when claiming the “Forbidden Door” is open to everyone.
AEW
WWE Announces Chris Jericho For WrestleMania Day ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Interview
This not an April Fools joke.
WWE has officially announced that the post-WrestleMania edition of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions podcast will feature an interview with All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho.
Jericho and Austin are two long-time kings of the pro-wrestling podcast empire, and of course squared off against one another in several high profile matches at the tail end of the Attitude Era.
This will undoubtedly be a must-see interview as a former AEW World Champion and one of Tony Khan’s topmost stars sits down with one of Vince McMahon’s greatest icons.
The show will air on-demand through NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform in the U.S. and the WWE Network internationally on Sunday, April 11, the same day as WWE WrestleMania night two.
Wrestling News
Edge Comments On Peacock Editing Controversial WWE Content, His “Live Sex” Celebration With Lita
NBCUniversal’s Peacock app has recently been removing controversial moments from WWE’s past, and the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge spoke about whether or not his live sex celebration with Lita will be removed.
Peacock recently removed the segment where DX infamous impersonated the Nation Of Domination, which included Shawn “X-Pac” Waltman in blackface. The streaming platform is currently going through all of WWE’s history to find moments that don’t meet today’s ethical standards.
During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Edge spoke about the censorship of WWE’s content and he was asked about his high-rated Monday Night Raw segment with Lita. Edge admitted he’s not really thought about it.
“I don’t put a whole lot of thought into it, to be honest. I guess if you’re looking at it in terms of — it’s a TV show, right? If you look at a movie, there’s sex scenes. I was on Vikings and Vikings is gonna be on Peacock as of today. My character beheaded people and put their heads on spikes. [I] didn’t really, but I also didn’t really have sex in the wrestling ring. That’s the confusing thing with wrestling. For some reason it gets put in a different category than another production, and I never fully grasped that. I don’t think anybody really grasps that, because where do you put it?”
