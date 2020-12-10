AEW
Penta El Zero M Reportedly Suffered An Injury Prior To AEW Dynamite
Penta El Zero M was written out of his planned six-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite, but it was reportedly done for legitimate reasons.
The Lucha Bros member was meant to be part of the six-man tag team match alongside Rey Fenix and Lance Archer against Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade. However, prior to the match, The Butcher put him through the timekeeper’s table, which ruled him out of the bout, turning it into a handicap match.
.@andycomplains takes out Penta! 😮 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/pKqRDkniwh
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) December 10, 2020
This was reportedly done because Penta is currently injured. According to a report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Penta suffered a leg injury while training several weeks ago. Because of that AEW is wanting to keep him out of action for the time being in order for Penta to recover.
There is currently no word on how long Penta will be out of action.
14-Man Tag Team Match, Serena Deeb In Action & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Tony Khan has announced another stacked card for next week’s AEW Dynamite.
For the first time ever, all seven members of The Inner Circle will team up to take on Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends in a 14-man tag match.
Sorry, great night of #AEWDynamite but bad typo by me. You’re fighting too @RealJakeHager. 7-on-7, the whole Inner Circle v. Top Flight/Cutler/Varsity Blonds/Best Friends! So many exciting possibilities, but no 2 teams in AEW have more bad blood than Santana/Ortiz v. Best Friends
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 10, 2020
Three more tag team matches will go down when NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb teams with Big Swole to face Diamante and Ivelisse. Plus, The Acclaimed will face SCU, and Matt Hardy teams with Private Party against Hangman Adam Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds.
Rounding out the announced card is Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico in singles competition.
We’ll have complete Dynamite coverage next week right here at ProWrestling.com.
MJF Wins Dynamite Diamond Ring For A Second Time With Help From Inner Circle & Miro
MJF still has a grasp on the Dynamite Diamond ring after beating Orange Cassidy in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite.
MJF won the ring last year by defeating Hangman Adam Page. MJF and Cassidy then qualified for this year’s bout by being the last two remaining in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale during Winter is Coming.
The ring bearer’s win, however, may not have happened if it weren’t for The Inner Circle and Miro. Post-match, Miro went on a rampage and attacked everyone in his way. Take a look for yourself.
.@ToBeMiro has completely lost control!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/KrRzAZEUai
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
Shaq Weighs In On Jade Cargill vs. Brandi Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Appearance
Shaquille O’Neal had plenty to say about Jade Cargill and the Rhodes family during his appearance on AEW Dynamite.
While being interviewed by Tony Schiavone, Shaq also sat down with Brandi Rhodes, who was sporting a sling from Jade’s recent attack. While he has lots of love for the Rhodes family, Shaq does want to see Brandi vs. Jade in the ring. He’s excited to see Jade compete, but isn’t necessarily happy with her recent behavior.
The segment turned sour when Shaq suggested that Brandi take notes and watch Jade while she’s out of action. Brandi then tossed water in his face.
EXCLUSIVE sit down interview with @shaq & @TheBrandiRhodes hosted by @tonyschiavone24.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/BoeBReXerH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
