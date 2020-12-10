Penta El Zero M Reportedly Suffered An Injury Prior To AEW Dynamite

Penta El Zero M was written out of his planned six-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite, but it was reportedly done for legitimate reasons.

The Lucha Bros member was meant to be part of the six-man tag team match alongside Rey Fenix and Lance Archer against Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade. However, prior to the match, The Butcher put him through the timekeeper’s table, which ruled him out of the bout, turning it into a handicap match.

This was reportedly done because Penta is currently injured. According to a report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Penta suffered a leg injury while training several weeks ago. Because of that AEW is wanting to keep him out of action for the time being in order for Penta to recover.

There is currently no word on how long Penta will be out of action.