WWE NXT Superstar, Kacy Catanzaro has addressed footage of her out in public without a mask on that surfaced online.

Footage of Catanzaro surfaced on February 7, 2021 attending a restaurant without a mask as she was with a group of friends. She suffered backlash for the decision online due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, and in response, Catanzaro posted the following message to her Twitter account.

“I just wanted to get on here and be able to talk to everyone for a minute. I know that people are concerned that I was at a restaurant over the weekend. I want everyone to know that I hear you and I appreciate the concern. Here where I live in Florida restaurants are open to a certain capacity. You have to wear a mask when you go in, and when you leave, and really any time that we aren’t sitting down at our table we have to have a mask but when we are sitting down to eat or drink we are allowed to take our masks off. I know that that’s the part that people saw, that people were upset with. I’m sorry for anybody that is upset. I understand your concern and I want you to know that I do care about the safety of others around me and myself and I follow all of the protocol. Luckily for me with work, we get tested at least once a week, if not twice sometimes, and I carry my hand sanitizer with me everywhere. Everywhere that we have to, I wear my mask. I’m sorry that this moment made people think otherwise, but I just want you all to know that I hear you, I appreciate the concern, I am looking out for the safety of others around me as well as trying to take care of myself the best I can, and I wish the best for everybody else.”