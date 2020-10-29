Pete Dunne Joins Team McAfee In Shocking Return To WWE NXT

The Bruiserweight is back, but you may want to hold your enthusiasm.

The former NXT UK Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion Pete Dunne made a surprise return to the black-and-yellow brand this Wednesday night, appearing inside the WWE Performance Center for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It originally appeared that Dunne was coming to the aid of a clearly outnumbered Kyle O’Reilly, the last man standing in The Undisputed Era after multiple attacks by Pat McAfee and his new crew.

The tone in the room dramatically changed when Dunne took a steel chair and rammed it into KOR’s back, before joining the new tag champs, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, in a brutal 3-on-1 beatdown.

It was also revealed tonight that Pat McAfee recruited Ridge Holland to attack Adam Cole and dump his body over the barricade at NXT Takeover 31. Holland was unfortunately injured shortly thereafter, but was originally slated to be part of this new team.

It’s not known at this point if Dunne was always planned as the surprise member to Team McAfee, or if he was a last-minute replacement for Holland.