Pete Dunne Reflects On The #Speaking Out Movement & Changes He Wants To See

Pete Dunne recently opened up about the #SpeakingOut movement, reflecting on the changes that he wants to see made in British Wrestling.

The #SpeakingOut movement took place over the summer, where a number of individuals came forward to share stories about sexual abuse/harassment that they had suffered from within the professional wrestling industry. While this was a worldwide issue, a large number of the stories came from within British wrestling, to the point where the issue has been brought up within Parliament.

Pete Dunne recently spoke with the Daily Star where he reflected on hearing the stories, how it made him feel. But he also pushed that this doesn’t mean everything is over for British wrestling.

“It was horrible to hear these stories come out and everything that came with that because British wrestling was, alongside my own career, something I was trying to build. The whole time, I was trying to give back as much as I could, but with the pandemic and, of course, the Speaking Out stuff, that combination has really hurt British wrestling. But that doesn’t mean that it’s all over for British wrestling. Things are starting to move back to normal and [Speaking Out] is now at a Parliamentary level which is great. I was doing the best I could, and so were a lot of people, but it’s above us, and we need people who actually know how to make the correct changes. I am glad it is in their hands… hopefully from here it can only move in the right direction and people are aware of the changes that need to be made. Fingers crossed, in a year’s time, British wrestling looks completely different.”

The longest-reigning NXT UK Champion in history also went on to discuss what changes he would like to see take place within the industry.