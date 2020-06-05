After Matt Riddle’s incredible fight pit match against Timothy Thatcher, Pete Dunne has now made it clear that he wants to wrestle inside the cage as well.

However, he doesn’t want a normal singles match inside of the stipulation, he wants to have a tag team match, with Matt Riddle by his side. The team he wants to face? None other than the recently returned, Breezango. Pete Dunne took to Twitter to make the call when they returned, stating he wants a fight pit against them.

Broserweights vs breezango in the fight pit https://t.co/sgEbHqTLyP — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 4, 2020

Breezango made their triumphant return this week where they defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, as well as Undisputed Era in order to become the number one contenders for Imperium’s NXT Tag Team Championships.

Meanwhile, Matt Riddle is set to join the WWE SmackDown roster and Pete Dunne is unable to wrestle for WWE right now as he can’t travel to America due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.