Peyton Royce Confirms She Will Only Be In A Tag Team With Billie Kay

Peyton Royce might have been placed with Lacey Evans in recent weeks, she has confirmed she will only be in a tag team with Billie Kay.

WWE split up The IIconics earlier this year, and then reinforced that decision by drafting Billie Kay to WWE SmackDown, while Royce remains on WWE Raw. Since then, Peyton has worked alongside Lacey Evans with WWE seemingly teasing a tag team between them.

However, Peyton Royce has shut down that idea, claiming she will only ever be in a tag team with her former IIconics partner, Billie Kay.