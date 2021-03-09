Peyton Royce On Lack Of Opportunities: “My Potential Haunts Me”

During the latest episode of Raw Talk, Peyton Royce cut a fantastic promo full of passion about her lack of opportunities.

Since splitting from Billie Kay, Peyton has been lost in limbo on WWE Raw, having had a bride tag team run with Lacey Evans as her only real storyline. However, she hasn’t wrestled a match since the February 15 episode of WWE Raw, and on Raw Talk, she vented about her frustrations.

“I have been quiet, but closed mouths don’t get paid. I’m not here to hide my talents. In fact, my talents are hidden behind the opinions of others. Why not just let me go? Let me go and see what happens? Asuka is injured right now and that sucks for her, but when a talent goes down, a spot opens up, and that spot is massive. Why not me? Why does it always have to be the same old, same old? I packed up my life, moved across the world, set up in a completely different country with not much of a support system to chase this dream. To do what? To get stuck in a locker room watching other women do what I do better than 98% of them. The other 2%, I sure as hell give them a run for their money. It actually hurts when you know deep in your soul you are destined to be where you are, striving for what you feel you deserve. My potential haunts me. When you’re striving for something you feel you really deserve. This is where I’m meant to be. My patience has been running thin for quite some time. Stop wasting my time and give me Asuka!” exclaimed Royce. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)

Asuka currently doesn’t have an opponent for WWE WrestleMania 37 or at WWE Fastlane, although it’s unclear when she will be back from injury.