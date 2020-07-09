Peyton Royce On Shawn Spears Joining AEW: “I Wanted Him To Be Happy”

Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears are one of many couples who are split between WWE and AEW, and Royce spoke about Spears joining the company.

Shawn Spears was the first major name to jump from WWE over to AEW and he immediately made a splash when he hit Cody in the head with a steel chair.

Peyton spoke to Chris Van Vliet about Shawn Spears joining AEW and how they had to leave their honeymoon halfway so he could appear for his debut.

“We were on our honeymoon and smack dab in the middle of it was the show, so we flew from Hawaii to Chicago, and back to Hawaii for the second leg of our honeymoon. I was so happy for him and proud of him. Even up until this point, the world has not gotten a glimpse of how talented he is. He is on another level and I can’t wait until he finally gets to show the world,” said Spears’ wife Peyton Royce in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

As well as that, Royce spoke about whether or not she ever considered joining AEW as well to be with her husband.

“No, it was never a thought for me. I wanted him to be happy and needed him to be happy. Wrestling is such a small world, everyone knows everyone, everyone is friends. So many of my friends are over [at AEW]and they have friends with us. It’s not as crazy as people…who have these strange ideas.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Of course, they are one of several couples who work between the two companies. Cedric Alexander and Big Swole, Adam Cole and Britt Baker, and Renee Young and Jon Moxley are all other examples.