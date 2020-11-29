Peyton Royce Reflects On WWE Survivor Series & Talks Billie Kay’s SmackDown Run

Liv Morgan recently spoke with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports where she discussed her re-debut during Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding.

Morgan returned during the wedding to disrupt it, claiming she had been in a relationship with Lana. While the angle ended up going nowhere, the clip did do great numbers (5 million +) on WWE’s YouTube, and certainly got people talking about Morgan again.

When she reflected on the segment, Morgan admitted she has mixed feelings on the whole situation, but she does think it brought her back in the biggest way possible.

“You know, looking back, I’ve had mixed feelings on it, too. But, looking back on it, I just think everything happens for a reason, you know? What we wanted to accomplish was to re-debut Liv in the biggest way possible. “I definitely think that was accomplished. No one saw it coming. So, at the end of the day, I loved it and I’m grateful for it.”

During his time in charge of WWE Raw as the Executive Director, Paul Heyman was someone who was firmly in Liv’s corner, as a fan of her work. During the interview, the Riott Squad member spoke about Paul and what it was like working with him.