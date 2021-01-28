Connect with us

WWE

Peyton Royce Reveals She Found Out About The IIconics Split On The Day

Published

1 hour ago

on

Peyton Royce has revealed that she didn’t actually find out about WWE splitting up The IIconics until the day it happened.

WWE’s decision to split up the tag team was a surprising one, with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce having been presented as a pair throughout their main roster run. However, back in August WWE made the decision to split them up, and has since moved Billie to WWE SmackDown, where she’s been working with The Riott Squad, while Royce remained on WWE Raw and has teamed with Lacey Evans.


Royce revealed to SportsKeeda that she didn’t find out until the moment itself, and she admitted that she’s still trying to find her footing without Billie Kay by her side.

“I mean, it was right there in that moment we found out what the stipulation was that day, maybe the day before, I don’t know,” recalled Royce. “I don’t have a very good memory. But, it really was, Billie and I, we, more than just who we are as WWE Superstars; we have grown up together.

“So, for us to like, you know, our whole dreams, our whole journeys have been together. So for that to be just torn apart and like you said, so abruptly, I feel like I’m still digesting it, and I’m still trying my footing without her.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

Related Topics:

WWE

Tegan Nox Provides A Positive Update On Her Recovery

Published

1 hour ago

on

Jan 28, 2021

By

Tegan Nox

Tegan Nox has provided an update on her recovery process during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, and thankfully, it’s a positive one.

Nox has been unfortunate with injuries since joining WWE, initially suffering an ACL tear ahead of the 2017 Mae Young Classic, and then another when she returned during the 2018 tournament.


However, back in September 2020, Nox suffered another torn ACL, putting her back on the injured list after an impressive run on the black and gold brand.

Once again, Nox is fighting and rehabbing to get back to the ring, and she revealed that her recovery is going well at the moment, which is a positive sign.

“I feel good. I feel strong, which is nice. A nice little change from being on crutches a few weeks ago. I feel really good. Recovery is going very well. I’m way ahead of where I should be, which is good. It’s helped that I’ve gone through this three times now,” she said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)

Nox’s recovery will be shown on Brie Larson’s YouTube channel later today. A workout video of the two of them is set to be put onto her channel, which is a big moment for Nox, who is well-known for being a major Captain Marvel fan.

Continue Reading

WWE

Triple H Admits It’s Hard To See Last Year’s Performance Center Show As A WrestleMania

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jan 28, 2021

By

Triple H

WWE WrestleMania 36 was certainly a very unique situation, and Triple H has admitted it’s hard for him to see it as a WrestleMania event.

For the first time in WWE history, WWE WrestleMania was done in front of no fans, taking place over two nights inside the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show didn’t have the over-the-top production, major set, or pyro that is expected from the show, and it was certainly one that will go down in history.


However, Triple H admitted to Sports Illustrated that it just didn’t feel like WrestleMania, despite the fact that there were some great moments. He went on to say WWE is going to try to make WWE WrestleMania 37 as special as possible.

“It’s hard for me to think of last year’s show in the Performance Center as WrestleMania, some spectacular moments happened, but that wasn’t the spectacle we were used to. Before last year, could you imagine doing a WrestleMania without fans? We do what we do because of our fan base. I’ll revel in the opportunity just to have some fans there. This year, we’ll make something as special as we can, as safely as possible. Our heartbeat is in the stands. We are so different from other sports. In some sports, you’re trying to tune out that noise, like turning off that exterior stimulus when you’re shooting free throws. For us, it’s all about their excitement. We’re the only sport where we’re engaging them to make more noise. It’s all about their participation.”

WWE WrestleMania 37 will once again be happening over two nights this year, taking place at Raymond James Stadium (the original location of WWE WrestleMania 36), and the company is currently planning on bringing in a limited number of fans.

Continue Reading

WWE

WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For 2/3 WWE NXT

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jan 28, 2021

By

William Regal has confirmed that a WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship match will be taking place on WWE NXT next week.

Santos Escobar was set to defend his title this week against Curt Stallion, but he was mysteriously attacked backstage, seemingly by Legado Del Fantasma. This led to a furious WWE NXT General Manager storming into their locker room to reveal the title match is happening on the 2/3 episode of WWE NXT.


Regal also warned that if Stallion mysteriously gets attacked again, there will be serious consequences for the group.

As well as that match, several tag team bouts are confirmed for next Wednesday. There will be a semi-final bout in the women’s tournament as Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai take on Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

Meanwhile, there will also be two men’s quarterfinal matches as Lucha House Party face Legado Del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. In the other match, Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole and Roderick Strong will battle Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

 

Continue Reading

Trending