Peyton Royce Reveals She Found Out About The IIconics Split On The Day

Peyton Royce has revealed that she didn’t actually find out about WWE splitting up The IIconics until the day it happened.

WWE’s decision to split up the tag team was a surprising one, with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce having been presented as a pair throughout their main roster run. However, back in August WWE made the decision to split them up, and has since moved Billie to WWE SmackDown, where she’s been working with The Riott Squad, while Royce remained on WWE Raw and has teamed with Lacey Evans.

Royce revealed to SportsKeeda that she didn’t find out until the moment itself, and she admitted that she’s still trying to find her footing without Billie Kay by her side.