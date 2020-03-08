PHOTO: Brandi Rhodes Gets Her Own Neck Tattoo

Brandi Rhodes has followed in the footsteps of her husband, Cody this week and has gotten her own neck tattoo, which she has shared on social media.

The wrestling world exploded when Cody unveiled his recent American Nightmare neck tattoo, and Brandi herself admitted that she doesn’t like it. However, she has now added some ink to her own neck, albeit being much smaller.

Brandi has added a Hidden Mickey tattoo to her neck, which is simply Mickey Mouse ears. Hidden Mickey’s are common within Disney theme parks, being hidden within walls and rides for visitors to find. You can see Brandi’s ink below: