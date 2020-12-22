Photo: Kofi Kingston Loses Teeth Following WWE TLC

It appears that Kofi Kingston lost more than just his WWE Raw Tag Team Championships this past weekend at WWE TLC.

Kingston and Xavier Woods teamed up to take on The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, in a match that was eventually won by the heel duo.

However, after the match, Kofi Kingston shared an image on social media of several teeth which he revealed had been knocked out at the hands of his opponents.

Hats off to @Sheltyb803 and @CedricAlexander tonight. I’m still spiting out pieces of my teeth. You’ve officially earned my respect. Good battle! 🍻 I’m thoroughly looking forward to the next one…

He wasn’t the only one sharing images after the match either, as Shelton Benjamin took to social media to reveal that he had dedicated the victory to Shad Gaspard.