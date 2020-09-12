PHOTO: Ronda Rousey Training In A Wrestling Ring With Teal Piper

Images of Ronda Rousey back in a wrestling ring have been shown online as she has been working with the daughter of Roddy Piper.

The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion hasn’t been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her title in the main event against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

But now, for the first time since then, the former UFC star has been shown inside a wrestling ring. Ronda was working with the daughter of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, Teal Piper, who shared the images on her Instagram account.