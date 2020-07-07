PHOTOS: Closer Look At The New WWE United States Championship

As previously noted, WWE unveiled a brand new design for the United States Championship this evening on Monday Night Raw. The title belongs to Apollo Crews, who will defend it against MVP at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday, July 19.

While the new title belt was heavily criticized on social media in the moments following its introduction on television, many people changed their tune when more detailed, high-res photos of the championship were posted by WWE. You can check them out below.